 Yemen - Mothers of the kidnapped | DocFilm | DW | 17.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DocFilm

Yemen - Mothers of the kidnapped

In Yemen, more and more wives and mothers are turning against the Al-Huthi terrorist militia. These women are taking to the streets to agitate for the freedom of their sons and husbands - and risking their own lives in the process.

Watch video 42:31

It is the day of her son's wedding. Mariam and her family are awakened in the early morning by banging on the door. "I didn't know at first who they were there for. They came driving up in 34 military vehicles." Mariam quickly puts on her dark burqa, before opening the door. A few seconds later, the whole family is huddled on the kitchen floor. Surrounded by hooded Huthi rebels, who fire warning shots with their weapons. When Mariam‘s son resists, the men throw hand grenades into the house. The bride and many other family members are wounded, some seriously. "I threw myself protectively on my son. They grabbed me by the head and tore me away from him." Before dawn, both the son and two uncles are forcibly taken away by the Huthis. Months pass before Mariam is able to locate her badly abused son in a Huthi prison. The al-Huthi terrorist militia has this part of Yemen firmly under control. Abductions, detentions and the torture of male family members are the order of the day. This film follows an underground organization of mothers and wives that began opposing the Huthis in 2016. It’s an honest and accessible snapshot of the war in the heart of the capital Sanaa.

More in the Media Center

Bilder Dokus KW 34 | Mein ganz persönlicher Krieg

My family, the war and I 08.02.2022

Doku | Der Milliardenraub - Eine Staatsanwältin jagt die Steuer-Mafia

The Billion-Euro Heist - A state prosecutor hunts the tax mafia 06.02.2022

Filmstil | Markt der Hoffnung

The Business of Hope - New cancer drugs 03.02.2022

Still Dokumentation | Die Mennoniten

The Mennonites 01.02.2022

More from DocFilm

Inside China - Winterspiele mit Widersprüchen

Argentina - Return of the jaguars 15.02.2022

Dokus KW 40

Play, score, learn - How games help in everyday life 12.02.2022

DW Dokumentationen | The Dark Side of Green Energies

Not Quite Green - The energy transition's downsides 11.02.2022

Männer der Wüste 10635 Seppia

Guardians of the Desert - Traveling the Sahara with Camel Herders 09.02.2022

Read also

Im Jemen wenden sich immer mehr Mütter und Ehefrauen gegen die Terrormiliz Al-Huthi. Verschleppungen, Inhaftierungen und Folter männlicher Familienangehöriger sind an der Tagesordnung. Sie gehen für die Freiheit ihrer Söhne und Männer auf die Straße, selbst wenn sie damit ihre Gesundheit und sogar ihr Leben riskieren. Der Film folgt einer Untergrund-Organisation von Müttern und Ehefrauen, die sich bereits seit 2016 gegen die Huthis stellt.

Yemen - Mothers of the Kidnapped 11.02.2022

In Yemen, more and more wives and mothers are turning against the Al-Huthi terrorist militia.

NABANGA, SUDAN: Ugandan Lords Resistance Army [LRA] fighters attend a meeting 12 July 2006 in a clearing in Nabanga, south Sudan, near the Ugandan and D.R. Congo borders. The venue is the stage for a meeting between the mediating south Sudan Government and the Ugandan rebel movement, Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) officials in a bid to a truce negotiation. Just a day after peace talks began under Sudanese mediation, the Ugandan government 19 July 2006 flatly rejected demands for a truce from the rebel Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) and said there could be no ceasefire until a full peace settlement is reached. AFP PHOTO/MATT BROWN (Photo credit should read MATT BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The last throes of Uganda's Lord's Resistance Army 24.01.2022

After being driven out of Uganda, the Lord's Resistance Army ran riot in the Central African Republic, where it behaved more like a criminal gang than a terrorist militia. Now the LRA's days seem to be numbered.

Journalists and mourners carry the body of TV reporter Adib al-Janani who was killed in an attack on Aden airport, during his funeral procession in Yemen's third city of Taez on January 2, 2021. - Deadly blasts rocked Aden airport on December 30 in an attack targeting cabinet members of Yemen's new power-sharing government, killing at least 26 people, including three members of the International Committee of the Red Cross and a journalist, and wounding scores. (Photo by AHMAD AL-BASHA / AFP)

Yemen: Journalists fear for their lives 20.11.2021

Journalists are under fire from all factions in the Yemen conflict. Rasha Abdullah al-Harazi, nine months pregnant, recently died in a bomb attack, her husband barely survived. Without legal protection, many simply flee.

23.08.2012 A Syrian man shows marks of torture on his back, after he was released from regime forces, in the Bustan Pasha neighbourhood of Syria's northern city of Aleppo on August 23, 2012. State media hailed the recapture by the army of three Christian neighbourhoods in the heart of Aleppo, but clashes between troops and rebel fighters raged in other parts of the city and in the southern belt of Damascus. AFP PHOTO / JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN (Photo credit should read JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN/AFP/GettyImages)

Syria's intelligence apparatus awaits verdict in historic torture trial 13.01.2022

In a landmark case, a Syrian regime officer is being tried for crimes against humanity in Germany. Evidence presented by prosecutors has cast a light on Bashar Assad's system of torture and oppression.