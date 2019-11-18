Yemen missile attack kills security recruits

An explosion has taken place at a football field where a southern separatist group was wrapping up a ceremony for new recruits. The attack has killed at least six troops and three children.
A ballistic missile fired at a military parade in Yemen on Sunday killed up to nine people and injured dozens more, security officials said.
The military ceremony took place in a football field in the town of Ad-Dali, the capital of Dhale province in southwestern Yemen.
More than 20 people were wounded in the blast, including civilians. Three of the nine people killed were believed to be children.
The southern separatist group, known as the Security Belt Forces, were about to finish a parade for its new military recruits when a rocket ripped through the crowd, a spokesman for the group, Maged al-Shoebi, told the Associated Press.
The Security Belt Forces are backed by the United Arab Emirates, an important ally in a Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting Iran-backed Houthis, Yemen's prominent rebel group.
The Security Belt Forces are currently at odds with Yemen's internationally recognized government, which has the support of Saudi Arabia.
While both Saudi-backed fighters and the Security Belt Forces are fighting Houthi rebels, divisions among the group have widened over the past several months between southern separatist and unionist factions.
Colonel Majed al-Shuaibi, chief of Yemen's military media center, blamed Houthi rebels for Sunday's attack. Houthi forces have been trying to seize Dhale province from the southern separatists for years but without success.
So far, there has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.
Read more: Yemen's Houthi rebels: Who are they and what do they want?
Yemen conflict
The 2014 takeover of Sanaa by Houthi rebel forces have since left the country in chaos. President Abed Rabbo
Mansour Hadi's government had been forced out of the capital. They had first escaped to the south of the country and ultimately to Saudi Arabia, which entered the conflict in 2015.
Yemen, on the brink of famine, is the poorest country in the Arab world. Over 100,000 people have been killed in the war and millions are left suffering food and medical shortages.
mv/smsb (AP, AFP, dpa)
DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
The UN envoy for Yemen has said the Houthis' offer to halt attacks on Saudi Arabia could bring an end to the devastating war in the country. News of the offer came a week after a crippling attack on Saudi oil facilities. (22.09.2019)
The announcement comes a week after Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a strike that crippled a key Saudi oil facility. The group says the move is part of a peace plan to end the devastating conflict in Yemen. (21.09.2019)
The war in Yemen shows no signs of abating. In a personal account from Sanaa, a Yemeni journalist shares his account of how life has changed for ordinary Yemenis under Houthi rule after half a decade of fighting. (31.08.2019)
Much is made of reported Iranian support for the Yemeni rebels in international relations — yet the movement has its own homegrown, anti-imperial roots. DW examines the group's history, activities and alliances. (01.10.2019)