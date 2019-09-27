 Yemen: Houthi rebels claim capture of ′thousands′ of Saudi troops | News | DW | 28.09.2019

News

Yemen: Houthi rebels claim capture of 'thousands' of Saudi troops

Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have claimed their largest operation yet, reportedly capturing "thousands" of Saudi troops in the border region. There has been no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.

In this Dec. 13, 2018, file, photo, tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels hold up their weapons as they attend a gathering to show their support for the ongoing peace talks being held in Sweden

Yemen's Houthi fighters have claimed a major raid resulting in the capture of "thousands" of enemy troops, including many officers and soldiers of the Saudi army, as well as hundreds of armored vehicles and weapons.

Read more: Covering Yemen's 'forgotten' war

Houthi military spokesman Yahia Sarie told the Houthi-run al-Masirah broadcaster on Saturday that three "enemy military brigades had fallen" in the operation. He said the offensive was supported by drone, missile and air defense units.

"This is the largest operation since aggression started on our country," he said.

The operation, reportedly near the southern Saudi region of Najran, has not been confirmed by the Saudi-led coalition leading the fight against the Houthis. The Houthis have offered no visual evidence for their claims.

  • Tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels mobilize in Sanaa

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    War: The 'root cause' of Yemen's disasters

    The UN has identified conflict as the "root cause" of Yemen's crises. Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the war erupted in 2014, when Shiite Houthi rebels launched a campaign to capture the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched a deadly campaign against the rebels, one that has been widely criticized by human rights groups for its high civilian death toll.

  • A malnourished child lies in a bed waiting to receive treatment at a therapeutic feeding center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Fighting keeps food from the famished

    The conflict has prevented humanitarian aid from reaching large parts of the civilian population, resulting in more than two-thirds of the country's 28 million people being classified as "food insecure." Nearly 3 million children and pregnant or nursing women are acutely malnourished, according to the UN World Food Program.

  • A woman of the Muhammasheen tribe holds her child in a camp for displaced persons

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Displacement: Converging crises

    More than 3 million people have been displaced by conflict, including marginalized communities such as the "Muhammasheen," a minority tribe that originally migrated from Africa. Despite the civil war, many flee conflict in Somalia and head to Yemen, marking the convergence of two major migration crises in the Middle East nation. Yemen hosts around 250,000 Somali refugees, according to UNHCR.

  • Nurses attend to a boy who is suspected of being infected with cholera

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Cholera: A deadly epidemic

    The number of suspected cholera cases has exceeded more than 2 million and least 3,700 people have died from the waterborne bacterial infection in Yemen since October 2019, said the WHO. Although cholera can be easily treated, it can kill within hours when untreated.

  • A Yemeni man holds a photo of a child who allegedly died after being injured in a drone strike

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Unsuspecting victims of the'war on terror'

    In Yemen, violence goes beyond civil conflict: It is considered a strategic front in the war on terrorism. The country serves as the operational base for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, dubbed the "most dangerous" terrorist group before the rise of the "Islamic State." The US routinely uses drones to target al-Qaida leadership. However, civilians have often been killed in the operations.

  • A young boy who lost his leg due to Yemen's conflict uses a prosthetic limb at a government-run rehabilitation center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Children's fate: Future marred by tragedy

    In a country paralyzed by conflict, children are one of the most at-risk groups in Yemen. More than 12 million children require humanitarian aid, according to the UN humanitarian coordination agency. The country's education system is "on the brink of collapse," while children are dying of "preventable causes like malnutrition, diarrhea and respiratory tract infections," according to the agency.

  • Yemeni men are silhouetted against a large representation of the Yemeni flag.

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Peace: An elusive future

    Despite several attempts at UN-backed peace talks, the conflict continues to rage on. Saudi Arabia has vowed to continue supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. On the other hand, Houthi rebels have demanded the formation of a unity government in order to move forward on a political solution. A peace deal, however, remains elusive.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


Five years of war

Houthi rebels have been battling Yemeni government and coalition forces in the northern Saada province in recent months, and have reportedly captured scores of Yemeni forces near the Saudi border.

Saudi Arabia has lead a coalition fighting the Iran-backed group since 2014, but has suffered several setbacks in recent months, most notably when half its oil production was shut down by an attack on a major Saudi oil facility earlier this month.

Watch video 01:35

US blames Iran for Saudi oil plant attack

Houthis have claimed the attack on the oil facility, but Saudi Arabia and major Western nations have blamed Iran directly for the strikes.

There are fears the latest operation could hamper United Nations efforts toward peace talks.

Tens of thousands of people have died in the war and millions of people are at risk of famine and disease in the Arabian Peninsula's poorest nation.

aw/cmk (Reuters, dpa)

'The war in Yemen has destroyed us'

The war in Yemen shows no signs of abating. In a personal account from Sanaa, a Yemeni journalist shares his account of how life has changed for ordinary Yemenis under Houthi rule after half a decade of fighting.  (31.08.2019)  

Empowering women in Yemen's civil war

When it comes to gender equality, Yemen is ranked worst in the world, and women and girls have suffered massively in the country's five years of fighting. Yet CARE gender activist Suha Basharen sees glimmers of hope. (25.09.2019)  

Covering Yemen's 'forgotten' war

Journalists have been largely barred from Yemen. After a year of trying, DW's Fanny Facsar was granted a visa. On her journey, she witnessed a deeply torn country devastated by a conflict that has been all but forgotten. (12.08.2019)  

US deploys air defense systems to Saudi Arabia

The US is deploying ground-based air defense systems and 200 troops to Saudi Arabia in response to this month's strikes at the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure. (27.09.2019)  

Germany, France and Britain blame Iran for Saudi oil attack

Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson have taken the US line on the attacks on Saudi oil facilities, saying it was "clear" Iran was behind the strikes. However, the three leaders called for diplomacy. (23.09.2019)  

UN welcomes Yemen rebels' offer to halt attacks on Saudi Arabia

The UN envoy for Yemen has said the Houthis' offer to halt attacks on Saudi Arabia could bring an end to the devastating war in the country. News of the offer came a week after a crippling attack on Saudi oil facilities. (22.09.2019)  

Saudi Arabia displays recovered drones and missiles, points to Iran

Saudi Arabia has displayed recovered evidence from the oil attack that it says points to Iran. It showed the wreckage of what it said were cruise missiles and drones. (18.09.2019)  

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

Yemen has struggled to cope with crises prompted by its atrocious civil war, including catastrophic hunger and devastating cholera outbreaks. DW examines the conflict and how it affects the country's civilian population. (22.09.2019)  

DW newsletter  

Where did the missiles and drones come from?  

US blames Iran for Saudi oil plant attack  

US Militär Raketenabwehrsystem Patriot

US deploys air defense systems to Saudi Arabia 27.09.2019

The US is deploying ground-based air defense systems and 200 troops to Saudi Arabia in response to this month's strikes at the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure.

Saudi-Arabien Drohnen-Angriff auf Aramco-Ölaufbereitungsanlage

Yemen rebels vow to halt attacks on Saudi Arabia 20.09.2019

The announcement comes a week after Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a strike that crippled a key Saudi oil facility. The group says the move is part of a peace plan to end the devastating conflict in Yemen.

Jemen Hafenstadt Hudaida ARCHIV

UN welcomes Yemen rebels' offer to halt attacks on Saudi Arabia 22.09.2019

The UN envoy for Yemen has said the Houthis' offer to halt attacks on Saudi Arabia could bring an end to the devastating war in the country. News of the offer came a week after a crippling attack on Saudi oil facilities.

