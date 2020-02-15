 Yemen Houthi rebels claim attacks on Saudi Aramco | News | DW | 21.02.2020

News

Yemen Houthi rebels claim attacks on Saudi Aramco

Houthis have said "they had hit their objectives with high precision" but Saudi Arabia has countered the claim. Last September, similar attacks on oil facilities set them ablaze and caused oil prices to spike.

Saudi Arabia Aramco oil refinery (Reuters/A. Jadallah)

Yemen's Iran-linked rebels on Friday said they had attacked "sensitive targets" and that "they had hit their objectives with high precision." The targets were Aramco oil facilities in neighboring Saudi Arabia.

However, Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted the ballistic missiles.

Yemen's Houthi rebels, with Iranian support, have been locked in a devastating power struggle for several years with the country's internationally recognized government, backed by Saudi Arabia, which is leading a military campaign against the insurgents.

Last September, the Houthis claimed attacks on a major Saudi oil facility, that set them ablaze, caused oil prices to spike and cut national production in half.

  • Tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels mobilize in Sanaa

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    War: The 'root cause' of Yemen's disasters

    The UN has identified conflict as the "root cause" of Yemen's crises. Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the war erupted in 2014, when Shiite Houthi rebels launched a campaign to capture the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched a deadly campaign against the rebels, one that has been widely criticized by human rights groups for its high civilian death toll.

  • A malnourished child lies in a bed waiting to receive treatment at a therapeutic feeding center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Fighting keeps food from the famished

    The conflict has prevented humanitarian aid from reaching large parts of the civilian population, resulting in more than two-thirds of the country's 28 million people being classified as "food insecure." Nearly 3 million children and pregnant or nursing women are acutely malnourished, according to the UN World Food Program.

  • A woman of the Muhammasheen tribe holds her child in a camp for displaced persons

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Displacement: Converging crises

    More than 3 million people have been displaced by conflict, including marginalized communities such as the "Muhammasheen," a minority tribe that originally migrated from Africa. Despite the civil war, many flee conflict in Somalia and head to Yemen, marking the convergence of two major migration crises in the Middle East nation. Yemen hosts around 250,000 Somali refugees, according to UNHCR.

  • Nurses attend to a boy who is suspected of being infected with cholera

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Cholera: A deadly epidemic

    The number of suspected cholera cases has exceeded more than 2 million and least 3,700 people have died from the waterborne bacterial infection in Yemen since October 2019, said the WHO. Although cholera can be easily treated, it can kill within hours when untreated.

  • A Yemeni man holds a photo of a child who allegedly died after being injured in a drone strike

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Unsuspecting victims of the'war on terror'

    In Yemen, violence goes beyond civil conflict: It is considered a strategic front in the war on terrorism. The country serves as the operational base for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, dubbed the "most dangerous" terrorist group before the rise of the "Islamic State." The US routinely uses drones to target al-Qaida leadership. However, civilians have often been killed in the operations.

  • A young boy who lost his leg due to Yemen's conflict uses a prosthetic limb at a government-run rehabilitation center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Children's fate: Future marred by tragedy

    In a country paralyzed by conflict, children are one of the most at-risk groups in Yemen. More than 12 million children require humanitarian aid, according to the UN humanitarian coordination agency. The country's education system is "on the brink of collapse," while children are dying of "preventable causes like malnutrition, diarrhea and respiratory tract infections," according to the agency.

  • Yemeni men are silhouetted against a large representation of the Yemeni flag.

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Peace: An elusive future

    Despite several attempts at UN-backed peace talks, the conflict continues to rage on. Saudi Arabia has vowed to continue supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. On the other hand, Houthi rebels have demanded the formation of a unity government in order to move forward on a political solution. A peace deal, however, remains elusive.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


Houthi rebel spokesman Yahya Sarea said the latest drone and missile attacks had targeted facilities of the state oil giant Saudi Aramco and "other sensitive targets" in the kingdom's western province of Yanbu.

"They had hit their objectives with high precision," he added in a press statement without giving additional information.

His comments came just hours after a spokesman for the Saudi-led alliance said air defenses had intercepted ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis towards Saudi cities. No casualties or damage were reported.

Saudi Arabia and the United States blamed the September attacks on Iran, a regional rival of Saudi Arabia. Iran has denied involvement.

jsi/aw (Reuters, dpa)

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

Yemen has struggled to cope with crises prompted by its atrocious civil war, including catastrophic hunger and devastating cholera outbreaks. DW examines the conflict and how it affects the country's civilian population. (22.09.2019)  

