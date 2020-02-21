Yemen: Has the suffering all been for nothing?

Yemen’s complex conflict, often described as a proxy war between Saudi-backed government forces and Houthi rebels supported by Iran, has triggered a humanitarian crisis the UN has called the world’s worst. Up to 24 million people — 80% of the population —are dependent on international aid.

After the unrest of the Arab Spring in 2011 and the transfer of power to Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi from long-time strongman President Ali Abdullah Saleh, the conflict began in earnest in 2014 when Houthi rebels seized Sanaa, forcing Hadi’s government to retreat from the capital.

Following a major drone strike on Saudi oil facilities last September — with responsibility claimed by Houthi rebels but blamed on Iran — the UN envoy to Yemen said that the risk of the country "being drawn into a war between states, and not merely between proxies, is now very real."

Violence spiked once again last month.

At the Munich Security Conference in February, Yemeni Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadrami told DW's Conflict Zone that peace would come and power could be shared with the Houthis, but not with guns "pointing in our face."

"We're not just going to have any peace with the Houthis," Al-Hadrami said.

"I'm not going to give the future of Yemen to those who believe that they could just, you know, take Yemen and have this divine right to rule us like what they do in Iran. We're not going to accept that."

Indiscriminate attacks

Conflict Zone host Tim Sebastian confronted the foreign minister over whether he had had little to say about the thousands of civilian casualties and deaths from bombings by the Saudi-led coalition.

"Well that’s not accurate, actually. The war is ugly. I'm not even going to sugarcoat that for you or for anyone. A lot of civilians are dead, yes. This is shocking," Al-Hadrami told Sebastian, but the minister disputed that his government had looked the other way.

Had they been complicit in human rights violations by the coalition?

"We have this giant which is an investigation body that has investigated over 170 claims. We know there's some mistakes. We proved that there's some mistakes."

Human Rights Watch said in January that since March 2015 "the coalition has conducted scores of indiscriminate and disproportionate airstrikes killing thousands of civilians and hitting civilian objects in violation of the laws of war."

"This is horrible," said Al-Hadrami. "Killing any civilians in Yemen is horrible. We want to end this war."

With the two sides now at a stalemate, Sebastian suggested that the bombings and the resulting death and injury had all been for nothing.

"It's been a change in the way the coalition has been conducting this war. There's no more campaign to actually target Sanaa and other cities," the foreign minister said. He repeated that the war needed to end but blamed the rebels for the delay.

"Everything that happens in Yemen is a reaction to the Houthis' actions. We could be in Sanaa in one week if they just do the right thing and the right thing is not hard to do."

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis War: The 'root cause' of Yemen's disasters The UN has identified conflict as the "root cause" of Yemen's crises. Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the war erupted in 2014, when Shiite Houthi rebels launched a campaign to capture the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched a deadly campaign against the rebels, one that has been widely criticized by human rights groups for its high civilian death toll.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Fighting keeps food from the famished The conflict has prevented humanitarian aid from reaching large parts of the civilian population, resulting in more than two-thirds of the country's 28 million people being classified as "food insecure." Nearly 3 million children and pregnant or nursing women are acutely malnourished, according to the UN World Food Program.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Displacement: Converging crises More than 3 million people have been displaced by conflict, including marginalized communities such as the "Muhammasheen," a minority tribe that originally migrated from Africa. Despite the civil war, many flee conflict in Somalia and head to Yemen, marking the convergence of two major migration crises in the Middle East nation. Yemen hosts around 250,000 Somali refugees, according to UNHCR.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Cholera: A deadly epidemic The number of suspected cholera cases has exceeded more than 2 million and least 3,700 people have died from the waterborne bacterial infection in Yemen since October 2019, said the WHO. Although cholera can be easily treated, it can kill within hours when untreated.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Unsuspecting victims of the'war on terror' In Yemen, violence goes beyond civil conflict: It is considered a strategic front in the war on terrorism. The country serves as the operational base for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, dubbed the "most dangerous" terrorist group before the rise of the "Islamic State." The US routinely uses drones to target al-Qaida leadership. However, civilians have often been killed in the operations.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Children's fate: Future marred by tragedy In a country paralyzed by conflict, children are one of the most at-risk groups in Yemen. More than 12 million children require humanitarian aid, according to the UN humanitarian coordination agency. The country's education system is "on the brink of collapse," while children are dying of "preventable causes like malnutrition, diarrhea and respiratory tract infections," according to the agency.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Peace: An elusive future Despite several attempts at UN-backed peace talks, the conflict continues to rage on. Saudi Arabia has vowed to continue supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. On the other hand, Houthi rebels have demanded the formation of a unity government in order to move forward on a political solution. A peace deal, however, remains elusive. Author: Lewis Sanders IV



Peace talks

But has the government dug its heels in over peace talks? Tim Sebastian confronted the minister with a quote from his cabinet colleague, the information minister, who said they "categorically reject any talk about negotiations."

"That’s taken out of context," the foreign minister responded. "What we said is: I'm willing to go now to peace talks if they’re going to talk peace. However, we need to have the right conditions to go."

Al Hadrami accused the Houthis of failing to uphold a previous agreement.

"This is not conditions [for negotiation] ... We're just saying they have to implement what they sign. Is that really hard to ask? We cannot just go on by them signing accords and not implementing anything."

Southern split

The conflict in Yemen has yet another worrying dimension. In the south there have been clashes between the internationally recognized Yemen government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC), which advocates secession for the south of the country.

In November, both parties signed an agreement in Riyadh to settle the conflict, but the deal is in danger of collapsing.

According to the Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies, a Yemeni think tank, through the deal "Hadi and the STC have accepted that all major government actions be subordinated to Saudi Arabia."

Sebastian asked the foreign minister whether the terms of the agreement made his government puppets of Saudi Arabia.

"That's what you think. I'm the foreign minister of Yemen and I say what I believe is right for the Yemenis. Not what the Saudis want, not what the Emirates want, not what anyone wants," he told Sebastian.

"Yes, we are in Riyadh. We go back to Aden, but we speak our minds and it is our responsibility and decisions."