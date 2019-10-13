 Yemen government and separatist ′allies′ end war within a war | News | DW | 05.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Yemen government and separatist 'allies' end war within a war

A bloody war has been raging in the southern Gulf state for four years, pushing the country into crisis. Does a power sharing agreement between Yemen's government and southern separatist fighter mean an end is in sight?

Representatives of Yemen's government and southern separatists embrace each other after signing a Saudi-brokered deal to end a power struggle in the southern port of Aden

Yemen's internationally recognized government and southern separatist fighters signed a power-sharing agreement to end infighting between the groups.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman  announced the deal on state television on Tuesday, saying it was a crucial step to ending Yemen's four-year war.

"This agreement will open, God willing, broader talks between Yemeni parties to reach a political solution and end the war" said the Saudi crown prince at a signing ceremony aired live on Riyadh TV.

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on the left, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the right and Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi stands in the center during a signing ceremony

The Riyadh agreement will stop infighting between Saudi-backed Yemen-government troops and UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council fighters

The "Riyadh Agreement," as the deal is known, concludes a month of indirect peace talks between the recognized government, led by President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the UAE-backed separatists known as the Southern Transitional Council (STC).

The two sides had been fighting one another despite being united against the Iran-aligned Houthi forces, which hold Sanaa, and many other main cities in Yemen.

Read more: Germany approves controversial military exports to UAE

Praise for the Riyadh Agreement

The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, praised the deal saying it is "an important step for our collective efforts to advance a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Yemen."

"We congratulate our southern people with the Riyadh agreement, which is the only solution to the current situation, and we send our congratulations to our military and political leadership for this great and historic occasion," said Mohdar al-Omari, a commander with the southern separatist militia, according to Qatar state-funded broadcaster Al Jazeera.

The US President Donald Trump tweeted "a very good start! Please all work hard to get a final deal."

What is in the deal?

The STC will join with other southern fighters and their armies will be integrated into the government's forces within the next three months.

A sign for the city of Aden, with a bombed building behind it

A new cabinet will be formed containing no more than 24 ministers within 30 days and half of these positions must be filled with southern separatist fighters either from STC or other groups.

The STC will also be included in any further political discussions to end the war in Yemen.

Troops from Yemen's Hadi-led government's military and the STC will have to pull out of Aden within 30 days. Saudi Arabia's military will then take over control of security within the city.

Read more: Yemen's Houthi rebels: Who are they and what do they want?

An end to infighting

Houthi rebels repeatedly attacked Saudi cities with drones and missiles in recent months and Riyadh has been hoping to refocus the STC and Saudi-backed Hadi-government armies on combating this.

Initially, Saudi Arabia had intervened to restore President Hadi's government after Houthi rebels ousted it from the capital in 2015.

Both sides in the coalition are expected to redouble their fight against the Houthis, who control much of the north of the southern Gulf country.

  • An woman standing in front of a mural in Sanaa (Najeeb Subay)

    Yemen: Promoting peace through art

    Raising awareness

    Participants across 10 cities from the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe backed the recent "Open Day for Art" event organized by prominent Yemeni street artist Murad Subay. For four years in a row, Subay has been curating the art day to bring together people — young, old, artists and students — to promote peace and raise awareness of the ongoing war in Yemen.

  • A crowd of young people in Maaarib City (Ma’arib city/Bonian Team/Sheba Organization)

    Yemen: Promoting peace through art

    A message for peace

    Speaking after the event, which was held simultaneously in six places in Yemen including in Maarib city (pictured), Subay said: "The message of this event is really simple. This is about expressing what participants hope, what they believe and what they feel during this difficult time for our country. It's also about promoting peace, since war, borders and politics are dividing people."

  • A group of peace activists in Gwangju (Heavenly Culture/World Peace/Restoration of Light Organization)

    Yemen: Promoting peace through art

    "Hearts that can cease wars"

    More than 100 people showed up for the campaign in the South Korean city of Gwangju. Chief organizer, Man-Hee Lees, a war veteran who fought in the Korean war, said they got involved because of the positive impact. "Peace cannot be achieved by any one person, but I could see that through the meeting between us and Murad, the hearts that can cease wars and eventually bring peace could come closer."

  • A group of artists in the city of Taiz (Odina for Artistic Production)

    Yemen: Promoting peace through art

    Strong show of support

    There was a strong showing of participants from the southwestern city of Taiz, which hosted the event alongside other Yemeni cities, including Aden and Hudaydah. The conflict is seen as a proxy battle between regional superpowers Iran and Saudi Arabia. More than 5,000 civilians have been killed in the fighting. The UN says Yemen could become the worst humanitarian disaster in the last 50 years.

  • A group of children painting in class (Raissa Firdaws)

    Yemen: Promoting peace through art

    A deeper message

    Artist Safa’a Ahmed organized the event at an orphanage in Antananarivo, the capital city of Madagascar. "To draw for peace, there are no other people to work with than kids. And to draw with kids who have lost their parents, brings a deeper message because what war does is make a lot of kids orphans."

  • Two artists painting (Yemeni Student Union/World Culture Open)

    Yemen: Promoting peace through art

    Putting a smile on it

    In the South Korean capital Seoul, the Yemeni Student Union collaborated with the cultural diversity organization, World Culture Open, to host the event.

  • A man drawing on a board (Khadija Al-Salami)

    Yemen: Promoting peace through art

    Parisians show their support

    Around 25 people from Paris took part in the campaign. Organizer Khadija Al Salami, a filmmaker, explained why she got involved. "It was very important to participate with Murad during this crucial time where Yemeni people are forced to go through such a devastating war that kills innocent people and destroys everything beautiful around them."

  • An image on a wall in Aden (Roaida Ba Hameel)

    Yemen: Promoting peace through art

    Peace campaign picks up speed

    Murad’s art campaigns have been internationally recognized for raising awareness about the impact of the war on civilians, including forced disappearances, the cholera epidemic and drone strikes. Over the coming months, he says, more artists from across the globe will join his campaign, and there are plans for the same event to be held in cities in Canada, America and Djibouti.

    Author: Gouri Sharma


kmm/rc (Reuters/AP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany approves controversial military exports to UAE

Germany's Federal Security Council has given the go-ahead to the sale of military equipment to the United Arab Emirates. The export license is contentious, as the UAE has been involved in the war in Yemen. (04.10.2019)  

Yemenis in south rally for independence from north

Thousands of Yemenis have marched through Aden to press for the southern part of their war-torn country to break from the north. It's thought to be the biggest protest in the city since rebels were driven out in 2015. (21.05.2017)  

US deploys air defense systems to Saudi Arabia

The US is deploying ground-based air defense systems and 200 troops to Saudi Arabia in response to this month's strikes at the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure. (27.09.2019)  

Opinion: Donald Trump hesitates on Iran attack — with good reason

Trump has toned down his retaliation rhetoric in the days after the attack on Saudi oil facilities. He's in "no rush" to pin the blame on Iran, but American logic could easily apply to the US itself, says Peter Philipp. (17.09.2019)  

Yemen's Houthi rebels: Who are they and what do they want?

Much is made of reported Iranian support for the Yemeni rebels in international relations — yet the movement has its own homegrown, anti-imperial roots. DW examines the group's history, activities and alliances. (01.10.2019)  

Yemen: Houthi rebels claim capture of 'thousands' of Saudi troops

Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have claimed their largest operation yet, reportedly capturing "thousands" of Saudi troops in the border region. There has been no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities. (29.09.2019)  

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

Yemen has struggled to cope with crises prompted by its atrocious civil war, including catastrophic hunger and devastating cholera outbreaks. DW examines the conflict and how it affects the country's civilian population. (22.09.2019)  

Yemen: Promoting peace through art

A Yemeni street artist has invited locals in cities around the world to draw images of their choice on the street, with the over-arching theme of highlighting Yemen's plight. Gouri Sharma reports. (22.04.2018)  

WWW links

newsletter

newsletter  

Related content

Iran Pakistan Premierminister Imran Khan zu Besuch in Teheran

Can Pakistan's Imran Khan mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia? 13.10.2019

As Islamabad is becoming increasingly wary of an escalating conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has set out on a mission to defuse tension between the Middle Eastern rivals.

Saudi-Arabien Drohnen-Angriff auf Aramco-Ölaufbereitungsanlage

Yemen rebels vow to halt attacks on Saudi Arabia 20.09.2019

The announcement comes a week after Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a strike that crippled a key Saudi oil facility. The group says the move is part of a peace plan to end the devastating conflict in Yemen.

Jemen Bürgerkrieg

Yemen's Houthi rebels: Who are they and what do they want? 01.10.2019

Much is made of reported Iranian support for the Yemeni rebels in international relations — yet the movement has its own homegrown, anti-imperial roots. DW examines the group's history, activities and alliances.

Advertisement