Yemen: Explosions as new government arrives at Aden airport

Loud blasts and gunfire were heard at Aden's airport shortly after a plane carrying the newly-formed Yemeni government arrived from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, witnesses said.

The cabinet members, including Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, were transferred safely to the city's presidential palace, witnesses and Saudi media said.

Drones were heard flying before the explosions at the airport, reported Sky News, citing sources.

Earlier in December, a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen announced a new power-sharing cabinet that would include southern separatists in the internationally-recognized government.

The government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, based in the southern port of Aden, and the separatists are allies within a coalition, that has been at war against the Iran-aligned Houthis who have controlled the capital Sanaa since 2014.

this is a breaking news story and will be updated