Yemen: Explosions as new government arrives at Aden airport

Loud blasts and gunfire were heard at temporary capital city Aden's airport on Wednesday, witnesses said.

The incident happened shortly after a plane carrying the newly-formed Yemeni government arrived from Saudi Arabia.

The cabinet members, including Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, were transferred safely to the city's presidential palace, witnesses and Saudi media said.

Drones were heard flying before the explosions at the airport, reported Sky News, citing sources.

What is happening in Yemen?

Earlier in December, a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen announced a new power-sharing cabinet that would include southern separatists in the internationally-recognized government.

The government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, based in the southern port of Aden, and the separatists are allies within a coalition, that has been at war against the Iran-aligned Houthis who have controlled the capital Sanaa since 2014.

However, the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) declared self rule in Aden earlier this year. Since then, the two sides have been fighting in the south, complicating efforts to forge a permanent ceasefire in the overall conflict.

this is a breaking news story and will be updated