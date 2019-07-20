Yemen: Dozens killed in attack on military parade

At least 35 security personnel have been killed in twin attacks in Yemen. One of the attacks reportedly involved the use of a ballistic missile.
At least 35 people died in twin attacks in the Yemeni city of Aden on Thursday, according to security and medical sources.
The city is the seat of power for Yemen's internationally recognized government, which is in the midst of conflict with the Iran-backed rebel Houthis who control the capital, Sanaa, and most of the country's north.
How the attacks unfolded
Insecurity: It is unclear if the attacks are related but they highlight the precarious security situation for the internationally-recognized Sunni government. After being forced out of Sanaa in 2014, the Saudi-and-UAE-backed government faces danger from increasingly ambitious rebels, and a continued threat from Sunni extremists.
UAE reduction: The UAE, one of the major coalition partners backing the deposed government, recently announced it would reduce troop numbers in the country, including Aden. The UAE claimed this would not leave a power vacuum in Yemen as it had trained 90,000 Yemeni forces. One of those killed in Thursday's attacks was Brigadier General Muneer al-Yafee, the commander of the
Security Belt's First Support Brigade, one of the flagship groups trained by the UAE.
