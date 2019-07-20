 Yemen: Dozens killed in attack on military parade | News | DW | 01.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Yemen: Dozens killed in attack on military parade

At least 20 security personnel have been killed in twin attacks in Yemen. One of the attacks reportedly involved the use of a ballistic missile.

Soldiers react after a missile attack on a military parade

At least 20 people died in twin attacks in the Yemeni city of Aden on Thursday, according to security and medical sources.

The city is the seat of power for Yemen's internationally recognized government, which is in the midst of conflict with the Iran-backed rebel Houthis who control the capital, Sanaa, and most of the country's north.

More to come...

aw/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

DW recommends

Child soldiers used in Yemen civil war, report says

All sides of the conflict are responsible for using children in battle, a new report says. Since 2012, when the civil war in Yemen begun, at least 70,000 people have been killed. (16.07.2019)  

7,500 kids 'killed or maimed' in Yemen since 2013, UN says

The suffering of children caught up in the Yemen conflict has become "simply appalling," according to a UN report. It says thousands of kids have been killed, recruited as soldiers and subjected to devastating violence. (29.06.2019)  

UN hosts Yemeni talks to break stalemate

New steps to salvage a ceasefire at Hodeida, a Yemeni port crucial for aid deliveries to civilians, have been agreed, say UN officials. Yemeni government and rebel representatives met on a ship in the Red Sea. (15.07.2019)  

Saudi-led alliance launches airstrikes on Yemen's rebel capital

Rebel military camps belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been targeted by an aerial bombardment. The operation follows last week's attempts by the United Nations to restart stalled peace talks. (20.07.2019)  

Related content

DW Exclusive Deutsche Waffen in Jemen SPERRFRIST 26.02.2019 20 Uhr saudische Luftwaffe Folgen

Saudi-led alliance launches airstrikes on Yemen's rebel capital 20.07.2019

Rebel military camps belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been targeted by an aerial bombardment. The operation follows last week's attempts by the United Nations to restart stalled peace talks.

Jemen Schatten hinter Flagge

Yemen: Houthi rebels attack Saudi airport with drone 02.07.2019

Yemen-based Houthi rebels have launched their third attack in three weeks on Abha international airport in southern Saudi Arabia. The Saudis say they will intensify air raids on rebel positions.

Saudi Arabien Flughafen von Abha

Yemen's Houthi rebels strike Saudi airport 23.06.2019

Houthi rebels have attacked a civilian airport in Saudi Arabia for the second time in less than two weeks. The Houthis said the strike was in retaliation for Saudi airstrikes in Yemen.

Advertisement