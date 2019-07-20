Yemen: Dozens killed in attack on military parade

At least 20 people died in twin attacks in the Yemeni city of Aden on Thursday, according to security and medical sources.

The city is the seat of power for Yemen's internationally recognized government, which is in the midst of conflict with the Iran-backed rebel Houthis who control the capital, Sanaa, and most of the country's north.

