Yemen: Dozens killed in attack on military parade

At least 35 people died in twin attacks in the Yemeni city of Aden on Thursday, according to security and medical sources.

The city is the seat of power for Yemen's internationally recognized government, which is in the midst of conflict with the Iran-backed rebel Houthis who control the capital, Sanaa, and most of the country's north.

How the attacks unfolded

There were two attacks in the city: a strike on a military parade and a car bombing near a police station.

The early morning suicide bombing targeted policemen in Aden's Sheikh Othman area, killing at least three people and injuring 20 others.

The attack was claimed was by jihadists.

In the parade attack, Houthi rebels claimed they hit the Al-Jala Camp with an armed drone and a medium-range ballistic missile.

The attack killed at least 32 people, and injured many more.

aw/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

