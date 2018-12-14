 ′Yellow vests′: Scores arrested in fresh Paris protests | News | DW | 15.12.2018

News

'Yellow vests': Scores arrested in fresh Paris protests

Around 60 people have been detained in Paris as the fifth weekend of protests began against rising living costs. Authorities urged calm after a gun and knife attack in Strasbourg earlier in the week.

Yellow vest protester shouts into a loudspeaker (Getty Images/AFP/L. Barioulet)

Police in Paris on Saturday said they had arrested some 60 people arriving for the "yellow vests," or "gilets jaunes" protests in opposition to President Emmanuel Macron's government.

Scuffles quickly broke out when police fired tear gas to disperse a small crowd trying to make their way through police lines near the Champs-Elysees shopping street.

Around 8,000 police have been deployed in the French capital for the fifth weekend of demonstrations, as thousands of people gather to protest against pro-business reforms initiated by Macron and falling living standards.

Watch video 04:14
Now live
04:14 mins.

Uproar against Macron

Read more: Emmanuel Macron and the 'yellow vests': Can they cooperate?

Authorities are keen to avoid a repeat of previous weekends' demonstrations, which erupted into violence and vandalism. Groups of protesters smashed and looted stores in Paris, clashing with police and setting up burning barricades in the streets.

Security tightened

DW's Helena Humphrey, reporting from Paris on Saturday, described a significant police presence, and that even news crews were having their baggage checked.

Police also reinforced their presence in the cities of Toulouse, Bordeaux, and Saint-Etienne as thousands more protesters gathered.

Demonstrators ignored Macron's calls for "calm, order and a return to normal," despite heightened terrorism fears following an attack on a Christmas market in Strasbourg on Tuesday that killed four people.

France's junior interior minister Laurent Nunez warned late on Friday that while fewer protesters were expected, security forces would likely have to tackle "individuals who are slightly more determined."

The 'yellow vests' protests began more than a month ago with blockades at junctions and roundabouts across France in opposition to rising fuel taxes, but have erupted into a wider battle against rising living costs and Macron's leadership style.

Watch video 02:04
Now live
02:04 mins.

Yellow Vests: demonstrations hit the French economy

Read more: French government scraps fuel tax hike after yellow-vest protests

Facing the biggest crisis of his presidency, Macron this week announced a series of concessions, including a package of tax cuts and a hike in the minimum wage.

Support waning

Public opinion, which had broadly supported the protests appears to be turning. Two polls published on Tuesday suggests the country is now split 50-50 on whether the protests should continue.

Observers will be watching to see this weekend's turnout is affected by Macron's promises and the Strasbourg attack.

Many prominent figures in the largely leaderless movement — named after the fluorescent yellow road-safety bibs that protesters have worn — have vowed to keep up their campaign.

After shutting their doors last Saturday, several tourist sites around Paris, including the Louvre museum and the Eiffel Tower, are planning to open this weekend.

mm/ng (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

