'Yellow vests': Scores arrested in fresh Paris protests

Around 60 people have been detained in Paris as the fifth weekend of protests began against rising living costs. Authorities urged calm after a gun and knife attack in Strasbourg earlier in the week.
Police in Paris on Saturday said they had arrested some 60 people arriving for the "yellow vests," or "gilets jaunes" protests in opposition to President Emmanuel Macron's government.
Scuffles quickly broke out when police fired tear gas to disperse a small crowd trying to make their way through police lines near the Champs-Elysees shopping street.
Around 8,000 police have been deployed in the French capital for the fifth weekend of demonstrations, as thousands of people gather to protest against pro-business reforms initiated by Macron and falling living standards.
Read more: Emmanuel Macron and the 'yellow vests': Can they cooperate?
Authorities are keen to avoid a repeat of previous weekends' demonstrations, which erupted into violence and vandalism. Groups of protesters smashed and looted stores in Paris, clashing with police and setting up burning barricades in the streets.
Security tightened
DW's Helena Humphrey, reporting from Paris on Saturday, described a significant police presence, and that even news crews were having their baggage checked.
Police also reinforced their presence in the cities of Toulouse, Bordeaux, and Saint-Etienne as thousands more protesters gathered.
Demonstrators ignored Macron's calls for "calm, order and a return to normal," despite heightened terrorism fears following an attack on a Christmas market in Strasbourg on Tuesday that killed four people.
France's junior interior minister Laurent Nunez warned late on Friday that while fewer protesters were expected, security forces would likely have to tackle "individuals who are slightly more determined."
The 'yellow vests' protests began more than a month ago with blockades at junctions and roundabouts across France in opposition to rising fuel taxes, but have erupted into a wider battle against rising living costs and Macron's leadership style.
Read more: French government scraps fuel tax hike after yellow-vest protests
Facing the biggest crisis of his presidency, Macron this week announced a series of concessions, including a package of tax cuts and a hike in the minimum wage.
Support waning
Public opinion, which had broadly supported the protests appears to be turning. Two polls published on Tuesday suggests the country is now split 50-50 on whether the protests should continue.
Observers will be watching to see this weekend's turnout is affected by Macron's promises and the Strasbourg attack.
Many prominent figures in the largely leaderless movement — named after the fluorescent yellow road-safety bibs that protesters have worn — have vowed to keep up their campaign.
After shutting their doors last Saturday, several tourist sites around Paris, including the Louvre museum and the Eiffel Tower, are planning to open this weekend.
mm/ng (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The 'yellow vests' first protested for more purchasing power and political change, but their fury has forced Emmanuel Macron to make concessions on a host of issues. Could they work together down the road? (11.12.2018)
Russian social media trolls reportedly helped stoke the 'yellow vest' protests — France's largest demonstrations in years. DW talked to social media experts to find out more. (15.12.2018)
President Emmanuel Macron will speak to the French people after a fourth week of protests that have shaken the country. Unrest sparked by proposed fuel tax hikes has morphed into a general anti-government revolt. (10.12.2018)
The French government announced the fuel tax rise had been scrapped from the 2019 budget after weeks of protests and the worst rioting in Paris in decades. Despite the decision, protests may continue. (05.12.2018)
French President Emmanuel Macron has promised a minimum wage increase and tax concessions in a televised response to weeks of anti-government street protests. Political opponents have called the response insufficient. (10.12.2018)
Famous Paris tourist spots have gone on lockdown during a fourth weekend of protests against French President Macron's policies. Police made hundreds of arrests and dozens of people were injured. (08.12.2018)
Due to the expected violence in the "yellow vests" protests on Saturday, Paris visitors must expect massive restrictions. The world-famous Eiffel Tower, Louvre and Musée d'Orsay will also be closed. (07.12.2018)
With France still reeling from the Strasbourg terrorist shooting, the government has called on the "yellow vest" protest movement to cancel its next rally. Meanwhile, a protester has died after being hit by a truck. (13.12.2018)