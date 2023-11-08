Yehor's new leg: A wounded soldier returns to the war
Yehor Oliynik and his comrades are checking a Russian position they have just taken. Yehor steps on a mine which explodes and then rips off his leg. He is treated for months and even receives an unusual offer from a foundation which guarantees that he receives a high-quality prosthesis in Norway. There, he has time for a few weeks to look back on his life as a soldier. Despite his closest relatives asking him to stop fighting, Yehor is determined to return to the front as soon as possible. A report by Max Zander.