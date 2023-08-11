Yehor's New Leg - A Wounded Soldier Returns to the War

Yehor Oliynik and his comrades are checking a Russian position they have just taken. Yehor steps on a mine which explodes and then rips off his leg. He is treated for months and even receives an unusual offer from a foundation which guarantees that he receives a high-quality prosthesis in Norway. There, he has time for a few weeks to look back on his life as a soldier.
Despite his closest relatives asking him to stop fighting, Yehor is determined to return to the front as soon as possible.
A report by Max Zander
