ConflictsUkraine

Yehor's New Leg - A Wounded Soldier Returns to the War

17 minutes ago

Yehor Oliynik is one of many Ukrainian soldiers defending Ukraine from Russian attacks. But his story is different – despite having lost a leg while fighting, he wants to go back to war using a prosthesis.

https://p.dw.com/p/4V2Vn
Ukraine Soldat Yehor Oliynik
Image: DW

Not everyone agrees.

Ukraine Soldat Yehor Oliynik
Image: DW

Yehor Oliynik and his comrades are checking a Russian position they have just taken. Yehor steps on a mine which explodes and then rips off his leg. He is treated for months and even receives an unusual offer from a foundation which guarantees that he receives a high-quality prosthesis in Norway. There, he has time for a few weeks to look back on his life as a soldier.

Despite his closest relatives asking him to stop fighting, Yehor is determined to return to the front as soon as possible.

A report by Max Zander

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 12.08.2023 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 12.08.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 12.08.2023 – 20:15 UTC
SUN 13.08.2023 – 01:15 UTC
SUN 13.08.2023 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 13.08.2023 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 13.08.2023 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 13.08.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SUN 13.08.2023 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 13.08.2023 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 13.08.2023 – 23:15 UTC
MON 14.08.2023 – 01:45 UTC
MON 14.08.2023 – 04:45 UTC
MON 14.08.2023 – 08:45 UTC
MON 14.08.2023 – 18:45 UTC
TUE 15.08.2023 – 09:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 13.08.2023 – 06:15 UTC
MON 14.08.2023 – 08:45 UTC
TUE 15.08.2023 – 09:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

