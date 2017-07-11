Yazidi spiritual leader Baba Sheikh Khurto Hajji Ismail dies

Yazidi spiritual leader Baba Sheikh Khurto Hajji Ismail has died at the age of 87, according to officials.

Khairy Bouzani, head of the Yazidi affairs at Kurdistan Regional Government's endowment ministry, told Kurdish media network Rudaw, that Baba Sheikh died at a hospital in Erbil on Thursday. Bouzani said the spiritual leader's loss would leave a gaping hole in the community.

Director of Yazidi affairs in Dohuk, Jafar Samou, also confirmed Baba Sheikh's death after he was hospitalized on Tuesday, suffering from kidney and heart issues.

Read more: Yazidi children abused by 'IS' urgently need help

After 'Islamic State,' Yazidi women learn to box The warm-up The "Boxing Sisters" program was launched in late 2018 by Lotus Flower, a British NGO in Iraqi Kurdistan. Five days a week Yazidi women and girls gather for a two-hour training session in the Rwanga IDP camp. Many of these women were subjected to physical, emotional and sexual violence while held captive by the "Islamic State" (IS) before arriving at the camp.

After 'Islamic State,' Yazidi women learn to box Line drills Boxing was not the first physical activity that Lotus Flower brought to the women and girls in Rwanga camp, but it has been the most popular by far. "We thought that it would be a really good way for the women to be empowered physically as well as internally," says Vian Ahmed, the group's regional director.

After 'Islamic State,' Yazidi women learn to box Hit me! Faster, harder! "Many times when I do boxing, I remember the moments I had pain and depression inside myself and I try to get rid of it through boxing," says Husna Said Yusef. She and her family have been at Rwanga camp since IS attacked her village in Sinjar in 2014. When her family learned that IS was approaching, they fled to the mountains and hid for a week, until they were able to make their way to the camp.

After 'Islamic State,' Yazidi women learn to box Feel the burn Said Yusef, who is 18, has always loved sports. From a young age she would practice weightlifting with her uncle in their makeshift gym at home, but boxing, she says, is something special. And even though she would like to become a doctor one day, "at the same time, I don't ever want to leave boxing," she says.

After 'Islamic State,' Yazidi women learn to box Waiting for the fight In the beginning, not many families in the camp were willing to let their girls attend boxing class, but after several weeks of Lotus Flower staff members going house-to-house explaining the benefits of this physical activity, things began to change. "We didn't believe that it would be something so welcomed in this short period of time," Vian Ahmed says.

After 'Islamic State,' Yazidi women learn to box In the ring In April, some of the women in the boxing classes were themselves trained as coaches so that they could go teach boxing to women and girls in other camps in the area. Husna Said Yusef started teaching in her own camp.

After 'Islamic State,' Yazidi women learn to box The cleanup When the young women aren't in boxing class, they can attend English language classes or "Storytelling Sisters," a visual storytelling workshop. Some go to high school. The attack on their villages in 2014 by the "Islamic State" group had put a stop to their studies. They now have the chance to resume them. Author: Fahrinisa Campana (Dohuk, Iraqi Kurdistan)



A unifying figure

Baba Sheikh was someone who "reconciled" Yazidis at times of differences, activist Murad Ismael was reported as saying on Rudaw's website.

Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani expressed similar sentiments, as well as his condolences.

"I join the Yazidi people in Kurdistan and the world over in mourning the passing of their spiritual leader Baba Sheikh," he said on Twitter. "His teachings of forgiveness and co-existence were crucial to the recovery of the Yazidi community, women especially, from one of its cruellest chapters."

The Yazidis are a Kurdish religious minority of some one million individuals worldwide. According to the German Central Council of Yazidis, some 750,000 live in northwest Iraq alone, with other communities in Syria, Turkey and Iran.

The roots of their religion, Yazidism, can be traced back some 2,000 years before Christianity, though their belief practices combine elements of that religion with Judaism, Islam, Zoroastrianism and ancient Mesopotamian religions.

The head of the Yazidi community Mir Tahsin died in January 2019, with his son, Hazim, taking over from him.