Yahya Sinwar: hardliner who pushed Hamas to more violence

Nita Blake-Persen
October 17, 2024

Yayha Sinwar spent decades building up the Palestinian militant group with the goal of eradicating Israel. His career included a long stint in an Israeli jail. Israel considered him to be the architect of the October 7th terror attacks.

