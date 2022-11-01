  1. Skip to content
DW-Sendung Dokumentation " Ximei - Chinas großer AIDS-Skandal"
Image: tvf
HealthChina

XIMEI - China's AIDS Scandal

35 minutes ago

A young farmer in China is fighting against AIDS -- and for justice. Despite all of the government’s attempts at a cover-up,

https://p.dw.com/p/4I9o4

Ximei courageously stands up for the victims of an AIDS epidemic caused by contaminated blood supplies.

DW-Sendung Dokumentation
Image: tvf

In the 1990s, a campaign by the Chinese government convinced ordinary peasants to sell their blood. Five U.S. dollars - about a month's wages - were paid to impoverished residents of Henan province for their blood donations. 

The blood was then re-sold at a high price, with disastrous consequences. Contaminated medical equipment led to some 300,000 donors and recipients becoming infected with HIV, triggering a home-grown AIDS epidemic. A scandalous media and political cover-up followed, foreshadowing China’s handling of Covid-19.   

DW-Sendung Dokumentation
Image: tvf

After falling ill, the farmer Ximei, like many others, was isolated in one of the country’s so-called "AIDS villages". There, instead of resigning herself to death, she resolutely fought for her life and the lives of those also affected. Her courageous actions, compassion and optimism transformed the tragedy of Henan's outcasts into a story of hope. This award-winning film was produced by Ai Wei Wei.


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 30.11.2022 – 01:15 UTC
WED 30.11.2022 – 04:15 UTC
WED 30.11.2022 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 01.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 03.12.2022 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 04.12.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

THU 01.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 04.12.2022 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

