Xi opens Chinese Communist Party Congress, hailing own government

President Xi Jinping opened the 20th Communist Party Congress on Sunday.

In his opening address at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, Xi praised the party.

He said it was upholding social stability, preserving national security, defending lives, and controlling the situation in Hong Kong, which was roiled by anti-government demonstrations in 2019.

Talking about Taiwan, Xi said, "we have resolutely waged a major struggle against separatism and interference, demonstrating our strong determination and ability to safeguard state sovereignty and territorial integrity and oppose Taiwan independence." His words were met with a loud applause.

Xi also said that the party "has won the largest battle against poverty in human history."

Xi is set to be reconfirmed as the party general secretary, China's most powerful position, and the head of the Central Military Commission by the congress.

It would be an unprecedented third term for a Chinese communist leader.

Heavy police presence, twice-a-decade event

Almost 2,300 delegates are present for the one-week event.

Early on Sunday, there was a significant police presence in the Beijing area ahead of the twice-a-decade Congress.

Journalists and other participants were transported by a fleet of buses to a mostly empty area surrounded by flapping red flags.

Vast crowds of delegates also assembled in the chamber a day early, on Saturday, for a preparatory meeting

After passing through a series of security checks, the participants entered the Great Hall of the People, which had a huge hammer and sickle symbol hanging above the stage where the top leaders would be sitting.

"Long live the great, glorious and correct Chinese Communist Party," proclaimed one of the banners in the hall.

No significant changes to policy

Xi, who has been in charge since 2012, is not expected to make any substantial changes to the direction of policy, according to analysts.

One of the critical issues to be discussed would be whether to continue China's stringent zero-Covid policy.

China's zero COVID policy fatigues people, business

The president's third term was made possible after Xi did away with presidential term limits in 2018.

The 69-year-old is expected to unveil his new seven-person leadership group, the Politburo Standing Committee, at the end of the congress.

In addition, he will choose Li Keqiang's successor as premier, the head of government in the one-party state.

ss/msh (Reuters, AFP)