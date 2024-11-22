  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineGerman election 2025COP29 climate talks
PoliticsMorocco

Xi Jinping visits Morocco, meets crown prince

November 22, 2024

China's investments in Morocco's infrastructure and railway have grown in recent years. Xi made the "brief visit" in the African country after wrapping up the G20 summit in Brazil.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nIRs
China's President Xi Jinping
Xi made the trip to Morocco after attending the G20 summitImage: Adriano Machado/REUTERS

Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Morocco on Thursday for a "brief visit," according to Moroccan state media.

Xi was welcomed in Casablanca by Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, which Morocco's state news agency MAP called a reflection of strong bonds of friendship, cooperation and solidarity between the two countries.

Xi then met Aziz Ajanuch, head of the Moroccan government, and went on to receive honors by the Royal Guard.

The Chinese president made the visit after his trip to Brazil for the G20 Summit.

China eyes Morocco for investment

It comes as a time when China has stepped up its investments in Morocco's infrastructure and railways. 

Morocco's proximity to Europe and its free trade agreements with the US and EU make it a lucrative market for Chinese businesses, including electric vehicle manufacturers.

In June, Chinese battery maker Gotion High Tech announced plans to build Africa's first "gigafactory" at a cost of cost of $1.3 billion (€1.24 billion).

mk/zc (Reuters, EFE)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

China's President Xi Jinping, center, directs leaders from African countries to the opening ceremony of the China Africa Forum after a group photo session at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

China eyes bolstering green energy ties with Africa

China eyes bolstering green energy ties with Africa

Unlike in the past, Beijing has said it is now focusing on "small and beautiful" projects, instead of massive, multibillion-dollar infrastructure initiatives.
PoliticsSeptember 6, 2024
A correspondent with a DW microphone asks Kenyans their opinions on neocolonialism

The 77 Percent street debate: Neocolonialism

The 77 Percent street debate: Neocolonialism

Some argue that a new wave of colonialism is sweeping the African continent. Critics say foreign direct investment and aid from the West and China robs Africa of its economic independence under the guise of development. Edith Kimani met with young residents in Nairobi to find out what they think.
SocietyJuly 7, 202107:16 min