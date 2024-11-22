Xi Jinping visits Morocco, meets crown prince

China's investments in Morocco's infrastructure and railway have grown in recent years. Xi made the "brief visit" in the African country after wrapping up the G20 summit in Brazil.

Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Morocco on Thursday for a "brief visit," according to Moroccan state media.

Xi was welcomed in Casablanca by Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, which Morocco's state news agency MAP called a reflection of strong bonds of friendship, cooperation and solidarity between the two countries.

Xi then met Aziz Ajanuch, head of the Moroccan government, and went on to receive honors by the Royal Guard.

The Chinese president made the visit after his trip to Brazil for the G20 Summit.

China eyes Morocco for investment

It comes as a time when China has stepped up its investments in Morocco's infrastructure and railways.

Morocco's proximity to Europe and its free trade agreements with the US and EU make it a lucrative market for Chinese businesses, including electric vehicle manufacturers.

In June, Chinese battery maker Gotion High Tech announced plans to build Africa's first "gigafactory" at a cost of cost of $1.3 billion (€1.24 billion).

