Xi Jinping arrives in North Korea

Chinese president Xi Jinping became the first leader of his country to travel to Pyongyang in 14 years. The trip comes as he and Kim Jong Un seek to improve their bilateral relations.
China's President Xi Jinping arrived in North Korea on Thursday to meet with leader Kim Jong Un, as negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington over the North's nuclear program appear to be at a standstill.
China's official Xinhua news agency confirmed the president's arrival, noting that the trip was set to last two days and that he was accompanied by his wife, Peng Liyuan, along with several Communist Party officials.
The visit is the first by a Chinese president to the reclusive nation in 14 years. Xi and Kim have sought to repair the bilateral relationship between their countries, which had deteriorated over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions and Beijing's backing of UN sanctions.
As a result, the North Korean leader traveled to China four times in the past year.
An 'irreplaceable friendship'
In a rare opinion piece published in North Korea's official newspaper on Wednesday, Xi praised the "irreplaceable" friendship between Beijing and Pyongyang.
He also vowed that China would play an active role in "strengthening communication and coordination with North Korea and other relevant parties," in a subtle nod to the current nuclear talks between North Korea and the US.
Furthermore, Xi stressed that North Korea was moving in the "right direction" by politically resolving issues on the peninsula.
The Rodong Sinmun newspaper, a publication of the North Korean ruling party, said the trip would "engrave a new, enduring page in the history of DPRK-China friendship," using the country's official name.
"The visit to our country that comes despite the emergence of urgent and important tasks due to complex international relations clearly shows that the Chinese party and government are putting high importance on the DPRK-China friendship," the editorial read.
