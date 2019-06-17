Xi Jinping arrives in North Korea

China's President Xi Jinping arrived in North Korea on Thursday to meet with leader Kim Jong Un, as negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington over the North's nuclear program appear to be at a standstill.

China's official Xinhua news agency confirmed the president's arrival, noting that the trip was set to last two days and that he was accompanied by his wife, Peng Liyuan, along with several Communist Party officials.

The visit is the first by a Chinese president to the reclusive nation in 14 years. Xi and Kim have sought to repair the bilateral relationship between their countries, which had deteriorated over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions and Beijing's backing of UN sanctions.

As a result, the North Korean leader traveled to China four times in the past year.

Read more: Xi Jinping will be restricted in his maneuvers

A journey along the border of China and North Korea The bridge to nowhere A tourist attraction in the Chinese border city of Dandong is the old bridge over the Yalu, which was damaged by US bombs during the Korean War. On the North Korean side the remains were demolished, but on the Chinese side, the bridge was preserved as a memorial. A few meters away is the so-called "Sino-Korean friendship bridge," over which goods are transported between the two countries.

A journey along the border of China and North Korea A symbolic connection The preserved Chinese section of the Yalu Bridge is open for tourists. In 2015, a new bridge called the "New Yalu Bridge" was completed. The 350-million-dollar project was completely financed by China and completed in only three years. There is only one problem - there is no traffic going over the bridge as the North Korean side ends abruptly in farmland without any connection to roads.

A journey along the border of China and North Korea Ambitious plans and harsh reality The city of Sinuiju lies on the North Korean bank of the Yalu River with a population of around 400,000. As an important transportation hub, along with the Sino-Korean friendship bridge, Sinuiju has had its own harbor for 100 years. A highway and rail connection to the capital Pyongyang is also being planned, which if completed would significantly facilitate flow of traffic across the border.

A journey along the border of China and North Korea 'Touch' a small piece of North Korea For tourists on the Chinese side, a quick look at everyday life for people in North Korea is especially interesting. For example, this picture taken in March shows the resources used by North Korean farmers near Sinuiju.

A journey along the border of China and North Korea A sneak peek at a reclusive land This Chinese man earns a few yuan by charging tourists to look at North Korea through his telescopes. The isolated country will then appear to only be a stone's throw away.

A journey along the border of China and North Korea Souvenirs for sale next to barbed wire For those who want something to remember their trip by, Chinese souvenir hawkers sell their goods with a view of North Korea included for free.

A journey along the border of China and North Korea North Korea is also on the menu North Korean influence can be found everywhere in the border city of Dandong. The country also runs numerous restaurants for prestige purposes. This is also a source of money for the regime in Pyongyang.

A journey along the border of China and North Korea Icy relations Relations between North Korea and its most important partner, China, have significantly deteriorated since the North's fourth nuclear test in 2016. Unlike in the past, Beijing supported the increasing of UN sanctions in response to the tests. And in response to recent North Korean missile tests, China stopped coal imports from the country in February.

A journey along the border of China and North Korea A sputtering economic engine China and North Korea are very intent on significantly expanding economic relations in the border region, but the Reuters team found little evidence of this currently happening. These luxury apartments in Dandong may be finished - but they are accompanied by numerous half-completed buildings and construction sites. And the planned special economic zone has also yet to open. Author: Esther Felden (wr)



An 'irreplaceable friendship'

In a rare opinion piece published in North Korea's official newspaper on Wednesday, Xi praised the "irreplaceable" friendship between Beijing and Pyongyang.

He also vowed that China would play an active role in "strengthening communication and coordination with North Korea and other relevant parties," in a subtle nod to the current nuclear talks between North Korea and the US.

Furthermore, Xi stressed that North Korea was moving in the "right direction" by politically resolving issues on the peninsula.

Read more: China: Thousands of North Korean women forced into prostitution: report

The Rodong Sinmun newspaper, a publication of the North Korean ruling party, said the trip would "engrave a new, enduring page in the history of DPRK-China friendship," using the country's official name.

"The visit to our country that comes despite the emergence of urgent and important tasks due to complex international relations clearly shows that the Chinese party and government are putting high importance on the DPRK-China friendship," the editorial read.

Watch video 01:41 Share Chinese flock to North Korea Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Kexd Chinese tourism to North Korea at 'record high'

jcg/se (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.