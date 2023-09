09/26/2023 September 26, 2023

Social and political issues continue to plague South Africa even 30 years after the end of apartheid. Instead of blaming poor leadership and a corrupt government, many are turning their anger against foreigners, with xenophobic attacks on the rise. One anti-immigrant group now even wants to run for office in the 2024 elections. But are migrants linked at all to the state of affairs in the country?