 Wyoming could lead US green energy push with wind power | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 24.01.2021

Americas

Wyoming could lead US green energy push with wind power

US President Joe Biden has pledged to promote renewable energy. Wyoming, where much of America's coal is sourced, could benefit with a new focus on wind energy. But not everyone is open to change.

Watch video 03:11

Wyoming's miners: 'We are net losers of wind energy'

When Jim Clayton* still worked in a coal mine, he would head to a nearby bar to settle his accounts. The pub effectively became his office. When after 22 years in the industry he quit his job and decided to run the pub instead, it was easy to choose a new name for the place.

These days, The Office has become a hangout for many of those earning a living in the coal, oil and gas industry in northeastern Wyoming.

The Office is situated along a thoroughfare just north of Gillette, the self-declared "energy capital of the nation." It used to supply some 40% of the country's coal — a source of pride for many locals. And Gillette's mayor has described the energy industry as the town's lifeline.

With coal's decline, Gillette's future looks grim

But times have changed. "It looks pretty gloomy," said Clayton, giving a thumbs-down. Many of the workers who flock to his bar are concerned about their future. If the price of coal doesn't rise, making a living in this industry will not be viable.

Jim Clayton, owner of the bar The Office

Jim Clayton (not his real name) is skeptical about the future of renewable energy in the US

Extracting the fossil fuel from Gillette's surface mines is straightforward and cheap. While this coal produces less energy than coal from mines in the eastern Appalachian Mountains, it emits less harmful CO2 and sulfur when burned. In the 1970s, coal mining sparked a veritable economic boom in Gillette, attracting countless workers from elsewhere.

Still today, some 12 tons of coal are extracted from Wyoming's soil every second. The coal industry, it seems, is thriving. Yet in actuality, it has been in decline.

Ten years ago, some 7,000 people were employed in the coal industry, Today, that figure has dropped to about 4,500. The US Energy Information Administration has reported that the share of coal used to generate electricity in the US dropped to a 42-year-low in 2019. With demand dropping, more and more coal mines are closing.

Biden pledges 'clean energy revolution'

The availability of cheap natural gas has put further pressure on Wyoming's coal industry. This has been compounded by a series of mild winters, which reduced the demand for fossil fuels. The drop in economic productivity resulting from the coronavirus pandemic made matters worse still.

The Eagle Butte Mine in Wyoming

Today, only about 4,500 people work in Wyoming's coal industry, including the Eagle Butte Mine seen here

And now, new President Joe Biden has announced an ambitious a $1.7 trillion (€1.4 trillion) climate agenda to promote clean energy over the next decade. None of this bodes well for Wyoming's coal industry.

"We're under tremendous pressure from renewables, heavily subsidized renewables by the federal government," said Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association. He isn't particularly optimistic about the industry's future.

On his website, Biden says "we have no time to lose" in combating climate change, citing the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) which has warned that only nine years remain to avoid a global catastrophe. The president pledged to launch a "clean energy revolution" on his first day in office, promising to achieve a "100% clean energy economy and net-zero emissions no later than 2050."

Powerful winds may be lucrative

Wyoming, which for decades profited from the coal mining industry, could be one of the states leading the way to this clean energy future. The state is dominated by mountain ranges and plateaus that give rise to natural, funnel-like channels and result in constant streams of strong wind. In Wyoming, winds from the east are so strong and persistent that trees show a visible eastward lean. Few regions in the US are characterized by such powerful winds.

Rick Grant is a fourth-generation livestock farmer in Glenrock, Wyoming, who saw the potential of wind energy early on. "The wind is finally going to pay me back for what it has robbed from us for so many years," he told DW. During the winter, he said, cold Wyoming winds can chill his cattle to the bone, and even kill newborn calves. To help them survive, farmers must provide additional feed, which is costly. But since 2007, he has turned wind to his advantage.

Rick Grant stands in front of wind turbines on his property

Rick Grant has been producing wind energy on his cattle ranch since 2016

On his property are three dilapidated wooden huts which belonged to his ancestors. The smallest, a mere 4 square meters (43 square feet) in size, was his great-grandfather's home. The other two, slightly larger ones, belonged to his grandfather and father, respectively. Grant, meanwhile, is currently building a brand new, three-story house nearby — funded from income generated not from cattle farming, but wind energy.

Grant has installed 15 wind turbines on his property, and it's been a lucrative investment. "This change has benefited our family greatly," he said, adding that it will allow the next generation to keep the cattle farm operational. He admitted, however, that he did not opt for wind energy for environmental reasons.

Wyoming wind farms not living up to potential

A number of companies have set up large-scale wind farms in Wyoming in recent years. Warren Buffet's PacifiCorp, for instance, has installed 158 wind turbines on the site of the now defunct Glenrock coal mine. But while Wyoming offers plenty of potential when it comes to wind energy, it ranks only 16th out of all US states in terms of installed capacity.

Watch video 01:17

First US offshore wind farm goes online

But Jim Clayton, who spent years working in the state's coal industry, has little appreciation for renewable energy. "Those windmills are not going to save anybody in this country," he said. "They don't produce enough and they'll never pay for themselves." Clayton said a wind turbine won't allow you to build roads, or power airplanes. He's convinced that "you'd be better off going back to nuclear than where we're going today."

Despite considerable potential for renewables in Wyoming, not everyone is open to change.

*Some names have been changed.

This article was translated from German by Benjamin Restle

  • A view of ancient windmills of Nashtifan in Khaf, Razavi Khorasan Province, Iran

    Global Wind Day: The power of wind

    Ancient origins

    These windmills in Nashtifan, northeastern Iran, are among the oldest in the world. Made of clay, straw and wood and standing up to 20 meters (65 feet) tall, they've been catching the area's strong winds to grind grains into flour for centuries. One of the few such windmills still in operation, they were registered as a national heritage site by Iran's Cultural Heritage Department in 2002.

  • View of windmills at Zaanse Schans in Netherlands at sunset

    Global Wind Day: The power of wind

    Land of windmills

    Early Persian models inspired the classic windmills of Europe, which have become a symbol of the Netherlands. Used to power industry and pump water out of the lowlands, there are still around 1,000 Dutch windmills left today. Sails can be used to convey messages, such as a death in the family, a happy occasion or a period of inactivity. Sail signals were even used to warn against Nazi raids.

  • Wind turbines in a field beside a highway; Palm Springs, California

    Global Wind Day: The power of wind

    Renewable leader

    Modern wind turbines are used around the world to provide a clean, sustainable source of energy, such as here in Palm Springs, California. Wind energy is the largest renewable energy source in the US, providing more than 7% of the country's electricity in 2019. In the European Union, wind energy accounts for around 15% of total supply, mostly generated in Germany, Spain, the UK, France and Italy.

  • The Strata building at the Elephant and Castle in London

    Global Wind Day: The power of wind

    Catching the breeze

    Wind turbines aren't just restricted to windswept fields and coastlines. Modern structures have also begun adding them as an alternative way to generate electricity, though the idea isn't widespread just yet. The Strata building in London, which opened in 2010, is the world's first building to integrate wind turbines into its design. They generate 8% of the tower's energy needs.

  • A prototype of a floating wind turbine in Lower Saxony, Germany

    Global Wind Day: The power of wind

    Riding the waves

    This floating version, tested on a small lake in Lower Saxony in April 2020, could end up bobbing off the coasts of Europe in the coming years. The new model is tethered with a line to the seafloor, rather than anchored with steel frames, reducing costs and allowing it to be used in waters up to 100 meters (330 feet) deep. Energy company EnBW and Aerodyn Engineering are behind the project.

  • A prototype of the Wind Tree, a tree with small wind turbines for leaves

    Global Wind Day: The power of wind

    Power in the park

    Smaller wind turbines haven't generally been worth the expense. But the Wind Tree, introduced by French green tech company NewWind in 2015, uses small, leaf-shaped turbines — some outfitted with solar panels — to produce around 80% of the average household's electricity needs. Quiet and stylish, they don't need much of a breeze to get going. But they're pricey: a basic model costs nearly €50,000.

  • Children play at a new playground made of recycled materials such as windmill blades in Rotterdam, the Netherlands

    Global Wind Day: The power of wind

    A whirlwind of fun

    The lifespan of the average wind turbine is around 20 to 25 years. After that, they're decommissioned and usually end up in landfills — the blades, longer than the wing of Boeing 747, are made of resistant fiberglass and difficult to recycle. But this playground in Rotterdam found a home for at least five old blades, creating a maze-like climbing structure complete with slides and climbing nets.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


