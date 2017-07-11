US President Joe Biden's first year weighed down by disappointment

One year ago, days after encouraging his supporters to march on the Capitol building, Donald Trump's chaotic presidency ended. On the morning he left the White House, snubbing his successor's inauguration, he left this message:

At the time, United States President Joe Biden's supporters may have agreed. The 46th president had just won more than 81 million votes, the most ever recorded, and he had secured a slim majority in Congress.

Skip ahead 12 months, and a trying year has resulted in a slump in Biden's popularity. The president's struggling legislative agenda, rising inflation and the unabated COVID-19 pandemic meant Biden's approval rating sunk from a high of 54% in April to its all-time low of 41% before Christmas.

In recent days, failure to pass voting rights reforms and a mandatory vaccine policy for big businesses mean that in 2022, his problems have only worsened. Biden's Democratic colleagues from across the ideological spectrum have publicly said the president's strategy is failing, and have called for a new approach.

Biden has become frustrated by his struggle to pass key parts of his legislative agenda

Biden's tricky first year

Virginia Sapiro, a political science professor at Boston University, called Biden's first year "challenging." However, she thinks his struggles are better explained by the hand he was dealt. "I don't know any other president that came into office with such a huge pile of rubble to clear," she told DW.

After winning the 2020 election, Biden's inbox was stuffed with numerous thorny issues, including the economic and public health headaches of the COVID-19 pandemic and a deeply polarized US electorate.

Despite considering his slim majority in the Senate, Biden has achieved some significant legislative accomplishments.

In March, he passed the American Rescue plan to help the poorest families during the coronavirus crisis and, later in the year, he signed a $1 trillion (€880 million) infrastructure bill to fix roads and bridges across America.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill will also upgrade US ports to avoid supply chain disruptions

"Biden has actually been very successful in a certain number of pieces of legislation; but people are not very attentive to the bits and pieces," Sapiro said.

The 2020 election was also unique because immediately after Biden was declared the winner, polls showed more people were happy Trump lost than Biden won. After a series of two-term presidencies stretching back to 1993, Americans had issued a protest vote to ensure Trump was not granted a second term.

This result was, in a sense, not a decisive mandate for the senator from Pennsylvania.

Promises missed and reputations tainted

Central to Biden's presidential campaign was a desire to unite a divided country. At Biden's inauguration, he said America needed one thing: "Unity." He went on to use that word seven more times in his speech.

However, political polarization persists. Republican resistance in Congress is frustrating large parts of Biden's legislative agenda. He's been unable to convince two holdout Democratic senators to pass his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan to combat the climate crisis, and strengthen health care and the social safety net.

The conservative majority in the Supreme Court could roll back abortion rights later this year, adding further fodder to a divisive issue. Meanwhile, polling shows that 45% of Republican voters still falsely believe that the election was rigged.

Watch video 01:24 US: Supreme Court could restrict access to abortion

After 12 months, unity remains elusive in the US.

For observers outside the US, one series of events might stand out above the rest: the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. America's removal of troops in August was followed by reinstatement of Taliban rule, along with an end to democracy and collapse of human rights, especially for women.

Stark images of US aircraft departing stranded Afghanis provoked comparison to America's controversial evacuation from Vietnam in 1975.

The withdrawal made the US look "inept, incompetent and ultimately weak," said Seth G. Jones, vice president at Washington think tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"Twenty years of progress on women's rights went down the toilet bowl, the economy collapsed — and in the place of the US, we've seen the Chinese, Iranians and Russians develop a relationship with the Taliban government," Jones told DW.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission US helicopters evacuate embassy personnel As the Taliban entered the capital, a US Chinook military helicopter evacuates American employees from the US Embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021. Germany has also sent a pair of smaller helicopters to Kabul to assist in evacuation efforts.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission The struggle to reach Kabul's airport Thousands of people rushed to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 16 and the following days with hopes of leaving Afghanistan. Dramatic scenes played out as people tried to access the airport and the relative safety from the Taliban it appeared to offer.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Desperate to escape the Taliban Attempts to flee Afghanistan led hundreds of people to run alongside planes in attempts to climb aboard. The dangerous undertaking led to several deaths as people fell off planes while they were taking off, and human remains were also found in one plane's landing gear wheel well.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Two decades later, Taliban back in control After battling Afghan and international troops for two decades, the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan with apparent ease after troops from the United States, Germany and other countries began to withdraw. These Taliban fighters patrol a Kabul district market days after taking over the Afghan capital.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Safe — for the time being People packed their way into any flights that would bring them out of Afghanistan. The people in this German Air Force transport plane flew to Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Most of the military planes leaving Kabul head to Uzbekistan, Doha or Islamabad where passengers are processed and travel on to other destinations.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission A helping hand Afghan refugees at the Ramstein US Air Base in Germany are in dire need of supplies. The Air Base is providing temporary lodging for thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Life under Taliban rule Burqa-clad Afghan women shop at a market in Kabul on August 23 — days after the Taliban's takeover of the country. The International Organization for Migration issued an urgent appeal for $24 million to help support the more than 5 million people displaced in Afghanistan and living in "extremely precarious" conditions.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Safe passage A US Marine escorts a child to his family during the evacuation operation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 24, 2021. US President Joe Biden confirmed the United States will pull out all troops by August 31.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Thousands will be left behind Even as thousands of people continued to gather at Kabul's airport, the US State Department warned Americans against traveling to the airport. Explosions later tore through an area just outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, killing scores of people. The acting US ambassador to Afghanistan said "there undoubtedly will be" some at-risk Afghans unable to leave the country.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Exhausted from a harrowing escape Many of those who managed to flee Afghanistan have reported mixed emotions, saying they feel lucky to have left safely but still despair over the fates of the thousands of people unable to escape from Taliban rule. This family was evacuated from Kabul and is headed to a US refugee processing center. Author: Kevin Mertens



More problems on the horizon

If Biden's first year was difficult, the next three could be even harder. On foreign policy, threats include Chinese militarization in the Pacific, instability in the Middle East and potentially a Russian invasion into eastern Ukraine.

"There are lots of questions about how much backbone this administration has," Jones said.

Sapiro argues that "the only way Biden's popularity will improve is if COVID-19 goes away and if the bills he's hoping to get going happen."

Perhaps more damaging for the president's authority is the rumor that he will not run in 2024. "This is the unstated assumption and the current that runs through the whole of Washington," Bret Stephens, a center-right opinion columnist at The New York Times, told DW.

Joe Biden is the oldest elected president in American history

At 78, Biden is the oldest president ever elected. If he runs in 2024, he will be 82 years old.

Stephens, who said he voted for Biden, says the president should now step aside. "The Democratic Party needs to start finding viable candidates to run in 2024, because the Republicans will be in a strong position to recapture the White House," he pointed out.

Sapiro thinks that rather than focusing on the next presidential election, what matters more are the 2022 midterms in November.

"Those are always a referendum on the president, and at the first midterm they always lose seats," she said.

If Republicans secure a majority in Congress, it would make Biden's job even harder, as he would have to accept further concessions to pass any laws.

Asked what he can reasonably achieve if this happens, Sapiro's answer is clear: "Bloody nothing!"

Watch video 02:09 A dark anniversary: One year after the attack on the US Capitol

Edited by: Sonya Diehn