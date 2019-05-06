WWF highlights drastic drop in German insect population

The insect population in Germany has dropped drastically, which could affect plant diversity and food production. The WWF reports that Germany is one of the most vulnerable locations in Europe for loss of biodiversity.
In Germany, a serious loss of biodiversity has hit insect populations especially hard, according to the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF). The consequences of reduced insect populations could range from loss of plant varieties to food shortages.
Günter Mitlacher of the WWF said their research found the number of insects in Germany decreased dramatically in the past few decades. "Everyone knows that bees pollinate apples, flowers, cherries, pears, strawberries and everything we like to eat in spring and summer," he said. "These would not be there without the insects."
"I remember as a child that I always had to scrape insects off of the windshield," Mitlacher said. "That isn't the case anymore, and it's because our landscape is totally polluted by pesticides, glyphosate and insecticides that kill these animals."
Almost two thirds of species in Germany are insects.
Germany particularly vulnerable
According to the WWF, Germany is particularly vulnerable to loss of biodiversity, as culture and technology over centuries has "extremely transformed" the landscape.
Only a small part of the landscape in Germany is reported to be capable of supporting rich natural diversity.
In 2018, Germany's Environmental Ministry introduced the Insect Protection Action Plan, which outlined measures including preventing pesticide use and ensuring a variety of plant species to promote the growth of insect populations.
Biodiversity report
On Monday in Paris, the Intergovernmental Panel on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), a UN-affiliated body, released the Global Assessment report which warned that a million plant, insect and animal species worldwide are at risk of extinction. It is the first such global biodiversity assessment published since 2005.
The report said that the use of pesticides, overfishing, agricultural production and unbridled growth of cities, combined with the ongoing effects of climate change, has resulted in an "unprecedented" threat to life on earth.
