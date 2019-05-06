 WWF highlights drastic drop in German insect population | News | DW | 06.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

WWF highlights drastic drop in German insect population

The insect population in Germany has dropped drastically, which could affect plant diversity and food production. The WWF reports that Germany is one of the most vulnerable locations in Europe for loss of biodiversity.

Insekten | Schmetterling (picture-alliance/Arco Images GmbH/F. Rauschenbach)

In Germany, a serious loss of biodiversity has hit insect populations especially hard, according to the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF). The consequences of reduced insect populations could range from loss of plant varieties to food shortages.

Günter Mitlacher of the WWF said their research found the number of insects in Germany decreased dramatically in the past few decades. "Everyone knows that bees pollinate apples, flowers, cherries, pears, strawberries and everything we like to eat in spring and summer," he said. "These would not be there without the insects."

"I remember as a child that I always had to scrape insects off of the windshield," Mitlacher said. "That isn't the case anymore, and it's because our landscape is totally polluted by pesticides, glyphosate and insecticides that kill these animals." 

Almost two thirds of species in Germany are insects.

  • 'Save the bees' activists hold signs (picture-alliance/ZumaPress/S. Babbar)

    Germans in Bavaria rally to save the bees

    'Bee a hero'

    A petition for a referendum on preserving the diversity of species — better known as the "save the bees" petition — has gathered the legally required 10 percent of all eligible voters in the southern German state of Bavaria, two days before the end of the official registration period. The petition is aiming to make amendments to the Bavarian Nature Conservation Act.

  • 'Save the bees' activists hold signs (picture-alliance/ZumaPress/S. Babbar)

    Germans in Bavaria rally to save the bees

    Protecting biodiversity

    The referendum aims to permanently safeguard and develop the diversity of flora and fauna species, and conserve and improve their habitats in order to prevent further loss of biodiversity. The objective is make 20 percent of land bee-friendly by 2025 and 30 percent by 2030. It also calls for improved environmental education.

  • 'Save the bees' activists hold signs (picture-alliance/dpa/Volksbegehren Artenvielfalt/T. Mader)

    Germans in Bavaria rally to save the bees

    'Time to turn the tide'

    The petition is backed by the Greens and the Ecological Democratic Party, as well as nature protection group LBV. Ludwig Hartmann, the Greens party leader for Bavaria, said people needed to keep signing the petition to send a clear signal to Markus Söder's Christian Social Union government: "It is time to turn the tide and set course for effective nature conservation in Bavaria," Hartmann said.

  • 'Save the bees' activists hold signs (picture-alliance/ZumaPress/S. Babbar)

    Germans in Bavaria rally to save the bees

    Power in numbers

    "The larger the turnout, the higher the pressure on Minister President Markus Söder to convert the demands of the people's petition for effective protection of species in Bavaria," said Agnes Becker, deputy chair of the Ecological Democratic Party in Bavaria.

  • Little knitted bees made by 'Save the bees' activists lay on the ground (picture-alliance/ZumaPress/S. Babbar)

    Germans in Bavaria rally to save the bees

    Farmers upset

    The president of the Bavarian Farmer Federation, Walter Heidl, accused the activists of dismissing farmers' efforts. Many Bavarian farmers participate in agricultural environmental programs. "What annoys the farmers is that what they are already doing is completely ignored," Heidl said.

    Author: Louisa Wright


Germany particularly vulnerable

According to the WWF, Germany is particularly vulnerable to loss of biodiversity, as culture and technology over centuries has "extremely transformed" the landscape.

Only a small part of the landscape in Germany is reported to be capable of supporting rich natural diversity. 

Read more: Why biodiversity loss hurts humans as much as climate change

In 2018, Germany's Environmental Ministry introduced the Insect Protection Action Plan, which outlined measures including preventing pesticide use and ensuring a variety of plant species to promote the growth of insect populations. 

A graphic showing species of insects that are dying off

Read more: Worldwide inventory to help protect biodiversity

Biodiversity report

On Monday in Paris, the Intergovernmental Panel on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), a UN-affiliated body, released the Global Assessment report which warned that a million plant, insect and animal species worldwide are at risk of extinction. It is the first such global biodiversity assessment published since 2005.

The report said that the use of pesticides, overfishing, agricultural production and unbridled growth of cities, combined with the ongoing effects of climate change, has resulted in an "unprecedented" threat to life on earth. 

Watch video 05:51

Farming and biodiversity

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Major meeting in Paris to review first global biodiversity assessment since 2005

The first global biodiversity assessment in 14 years is to be discussed next week. "The loss of species, ecosystems and genetic diversity is already a global and generational threat to human well-being," scientists say. (23.04.2019)  

How to stop an insect apocalypse

We might not love creepy-crawlies, but if insects were to vanish within a century, as some scientists predict, there would be dire consequences for us humans. Is it too late to save bees, bugs and butterflies? (01.03.2019)  

Why biodiversity loss hurts humans as much as climate change

A UN-backed report says a million species are at risk of extinction, and warns biodiversity loss and failure to conserve ecosystems has catastrophic effects on people as well as nature. (06.05.2019)  

Worldwide inventory to help protect biodiversity

For the first time in 14 years, experts have compiled a global eco-inventory of the Earth. They now want to fine-tune the core statements with government representatives. (29.04.2019)  

Germans in Bavaria rally to save the bees

Activists in the German state of Bavaria are hoping for a referendum on preserving the diversity of species. Over 10 percent of Bavarian voters have signed a petition — the minimum needed to move to the next step. (13.02.2019)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Audios and videos on the topic

Farming and biodiversity  

Related content

Sundarbans Honey Collection Bildergalerie

Why biodiversity loss hurts humans as much as climate change 06.05.2019

A UN-backed report says a million species are at risk of extinction, and warns biodiversity loss and failure to conserve ecosystems has catastrophic effects on people as well as nature.

Deutschland Demonstration Rettet die Bienen

Worldwide inventory to help protect biodiversity 29.04.2019

For the first time in 14 years, experts have compiled a global eco-inventory of the Earth. They now want to fine-tune the core statements with government representatives.

Videostill vom Präsident der Sychellen in einem Unterwasserfahrzeug vor der Küste von Desroches

Seychelles president makes underwater plea for oceans 14.04.2019

In a speech given from a submersible, Seychelles President Daniel Faure has called for stronger protection of the oceans. His island nation is one of many threatened by global warming.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  