WTO lowers trade growth forecast

The World Trade Organization has downgraded its prediction for 2019 global trade. The "darkening outlook" comes just months after the WTO predicted a more optimistic outcome.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Tuesday slashed its 2019 trade growth forecast to 1.2% percent from a 2.6% rise predicted in April.
The Geneva-based body blamed the sharp downgrade on escalating trade tensions, as well as Brexit uncertainty in Europe.
"The darkening outlook for trade is discouraging but not unexpected," WTO director general Roberto Azevedo said in a statement.
WTO economists had warned during its annual forecast in April that systemic threats to global trade — notably retaliatory tariffs between China and the United States — would continue to hamper the flow of goods.
Tuesday's warning came amid a long-running trade spat between the two world powers, which showed no sign of ending, despite face-to-face negotiations in Shanghai in July.
Tit-for-tat tariffs
Last month, the US imposed a 15% levy on more than $125 billion (€115 billion) in Chinese imports including smart speakers, Bluetooth headphones, books, diapers and footwear.
The additional US measures were added to the 25% tariffs on $250 billion in imports already in place.
China has issued its own tit-for-tat tariffs, taxing about $120 billion worth of US goods.
Some have been hit with multiple increases, while about $50 billion of US goods is unaffected, likely to avoid disrupting Chinese industries.
Deadlock
US President Donald Trump has accused China of using predatory tactics, including forcing foreign companies to hand over technology and stealing trade secrets. The dispute has weighed on global markets and soured relations between Washington and Beijing.
The two sides have agreed to hold further discussions in Washington in early October, later than expected.
The WTO also said on Tuesday that North America showed the fastest growth of exports of any region in the first half of the year, at 1.4%, although the rise of imports into North America were also greater than elsewhere, at 1.8%.
kw/rc (AFP, Reuters)
DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
It's not too late for US trading partners to decide which path to take: one based on retaliation leading to trade destruction, or a path where tariffs are reduced. The window to decide is closing, says Dennis Snower. (15.08.2019)
With uncertainty on the horizon, the IMF has downgraded its outlook for the world's economic output. It warned that US tariffs on European cars, a no-deal Brexit or a trade war with China could tank the global economy. (23.07.2019)
The UK prime minister has turned up the Brexit rhetoric as his ruling Conservative Party meets in Manchester. But the annual conference risks being disrupted by a no-confidence vote in his government. (29.09.2019)
Negotiators from the world's top two economies are meeting in Shanghai to discuss ways to ease their trade tensions, which have irked businesses and governments worldwide. Expectations for a breakthrough are running low. (30.07.2019)
The imminent US tariffs on Chinese goods are expected to throw up some unexpected winners in Europe, a study shows. The gains for the European countries are only likely to increase if China chooses to retaliate. (13.08.2019)