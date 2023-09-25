  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
Migration
BusinessUnited States of America

Writers reach tentative deal with Hollywood studios

September 25, 2023

Writers in Hollywood will go back to work if a tentative deal with the studios is approved by union members. The actors are still on strike over compensation, residual payments and AI protection, among other issues.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wkxi
Members of actors union, SAGA-AFTRA and the writers union, the WGA, picket at Bronson Studios home of Netflix in Los Angeles
The writers union, the WGA, demanded a significant boost in residual payments from streaming platforms, such as NetflixImage: Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY/picture alliance

Hollywood writers reached a tentative labor agreement with the major studios on Sunday, the Writers Guild of America announced.

In a brief statement, the WGA said the agreement was "made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who joined us on the picket lines for over 146 days."

The three-year contract must be approved by members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which represents 11,500 film and television writers, before it can take effect. The terms of the deal were not immediately announced.

Hollywood actors, writers in biggest strike in 6 decades

Actors are still on strike

The deal is expected to end one of two strikes that have halted most film and television production.

As a result, nightly network shows such as NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" or ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" could return to the air within days.

But as writers prepare to possibly crack open their laptops again, it's far from business as usual in Hollywood as the actors' strike continues.

Talks between the studios and the striking actors have not yet resumed, so crew members left out of work by the walkout will remain unemployed for the time being.

dh/kb (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An Armenian police officer gestures to a vehicle carrying refugees as they arrive at a registration centre, near the border town of Kornidzor

Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh leave for Armenia in numbers

ConflictsSeptember 25, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Workers unload bags of rice from the back of a delivery truck

Guinea-Bissau marks 50 rocky years of independence

Guinea-Bissau marks 50 rocky years of independence

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

President Bashar Assad arrives in Hangzhou, China, on a red carpet, flanked by suits

Assad seeks Xi's help to end Syria's isolation

Assad seeks Xi's help to end Syria's isolation

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Protesters holding a banner that reads: Samuel Kofi Yeboah - never forgotten!

Germany: Asylum seeker murder case in court after 32 years

Germany: Asylum seeker murder case in court after 32 years

SocietySeptember 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks at the Italian Parliament.

One year later: Italy's Meloni moves towards the middle

One year later: Italy's Meloni moves towards the middle

PoliticsSeptember 24, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Mohammed bin Salman, Narendra Modi und Joe Biden shake hands at the G20.

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

In an aerial view, migrants are seen grouped together while waiting to be processed on the Mexican side of the border with the United States.

Migrant arrivals surge at US-Mexico border

Migrant arrivals surge at US-Mexico border

MigrationSeptember 24, 202301:25 min
More from North America
Go to homepage