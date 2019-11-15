Writers in prison, killed or harassed: PEN International's case list

"Each letter day, I get so many letters from PEN members that I am engulfed by very beautiful feelings," wrote Zehra Dogan from the Diyarbakir Prison in Turkey. "I suppose in places such as these where everything is banned the strength of a single pen […] is a great force. It is because they know that writing is a magical force that they are left hopeless against it. I can feel myself with you, always and perhaps this is why I never feel helpless."

The Kurdish activist and journalist was imprisoned twice because of her work. Zehra Dogan's arrest drew international condemnation, and PEN International contributed to the campaign for her release. She was freed in February 2019.

Many more authors, publishers, journalists are still in prison or harassed for their work. Every year on November 15, the Day of the Imprisoned Writer, PEN International emphasizes five cases representing repression in different world regions — this year, the association calls for special appeals for Lydia Cacho Ribeiro (Mexico), Stella Nyanzi (Uganda), Shakthika Sathkumara (Sri Lanka), Nedim Türfent (Turkey) and Galal El-Behairy (Egypt). All five writers are portrayed in the following picture gallery.

5 persecuted authors for Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2019 Lydia Cacho Ribeiro, Mexico The renowned Mexican investigative journalist and activist has faced harassment, attacks and death threats for years. She was also illegally detained in 2005 after the release of a book looking into child prostitution networks. During an attack on her home in July 2019, her research materials were stolen and her dogs were killed. The incident forced her to go into exile.

5 persecuted authors for Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2019 Shakthika Sathkumara, Sri Lanka Award-winning Sri Lankan writer Shakthika Sathkumara posted on Facebook one of his short stories that had indirect references to child abuse in a Buddhist temple. He was accused of inciting religious hatred. The writer already spent over 120 days in detention during the police investigation. He faces up to 10 years in prison if he's found guilty in a court decision planned for December.

5 persecuted authors for Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2019 Stella Nyanzi, Uganda Uganda has been cracking down on online dissent. A striking example of this is the case of academic, writer and activist Stella Nyanzi. In September 2018, she published a poem on Facebook that criticized the country's president and his mother. She subsequently was sentenced this August to 18 months in prison for "cyber harassment."

5 persecuted authors for Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2019 Nedim Turfent, Turkey Nedim Turfent was arrested in May 2016 following his coverage of army clashes in a Kurdish area of Turkey. Charged with terrorism, he was sentenced to almost nine years in prison and had to spend nearly two years in solitary confinement. However, the reporter's trial was unfair; 19 witnesses later said they had been tortured into testifying against him.

5 persecuted authors for Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2019 Galal El-Behairy, Egypt A month before Egypt's presidential election, a song with lyrics written by Galal El-Behairy criticizing the country's government went viral. That led the Egyptian minister of culture to denounce a few days later the poet and his book, "The Finest Women on Earth." The lyricist was arrested and tortured a few days later. He is a serving a 3-year sentence in one of Egypt's most notorious prisons. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



Persecuted writers: the PEN International case list

Beyond these five specific cases, PEN International is monitoring many more. In 2018, the worldwide association of authors was following 205 cases of writers persecuted for their work. Among them, 68 were in prison specifically for their writing.

Two of the cases concerned writers who were killed in 2018: Shahzahan Bachchu, a 60-year-old publisher, poet, and blogger on secular issues from Bangladesh who was murdered by Islamists, and former Danish gang member Nedim Yasar, who was shot on the day of his book launch — a work relating his experience with gangs.

Among PEN's monitored cases, 20 of them concern writers who have been murdered since 2006, but whose deaths remain unpunished by law.

Other cases focus on the judicial harassment, threats and attacks experienced by authors. Many other writers are currently on trial.

The graphic above displays the regions in which these cases are located. Among the 88 cases observed in Asia, 32 authors are behind bars — mostly in China.

Almost half of the 51 instances in Africa and the Middle East are imprisoned writers with long sentences, specifically in Eritrea, Egypt and Iran.

Two thirds of those imprisoned in Europe / Central Asia are in Turkey, and nearly just as many are currently on trial in the country. The most recent case concerns Turkish writer and journalist Ahmet Altan, who was rearrested on November 12, just eight days after he had been released from prison after having already spent over three years in pre-trial detention.

Only a snapshot of a larger phenomenon

PEN International gathers its information from international NGOs such as Freedom House, Index on Censorship, Reporters without Borders, Article 19 and Committee to Protect Journalists.

PEN International supports the work of these media rights organisations, its focus is, however, on cases of people who firstly define themselves as writers — even though many of them are also journalists and activists. Beyond the two cases of murdered writers mentioned above, several other reporters were assassinated last year. The Committee to Protect Journalists reported that 34 journalists were killed in retaliation for their work, including the prominent case of Jamal Khashoggi, who was tortured and murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

PEN also notes that its list of cases "can only provide a snapshot of what is likely to be a larger phenomenon: offenses are often not reported, writers may self-censor, and other obstacles arise in terms of documenting the silencing of writers."

The campaigns initiated by PEN International include sending letters to the concerned governments and getting the campaigners' own governments involved in supporting detained and persecuted writers.

PEN International provides specific names of authorities and contacts to send out appeals. Another simple way to take action is to share the stories of these writers on social media, using the hashtag #ImprisonedWriter.