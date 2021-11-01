WRI India climate program director Ulka Kelkar on the COP26

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Revelers burst firecrackers through the night in spite of a ban, plunging air quality levels to toxic lows by Friday.
Climate protection in some countries is improving. But the world's 61 biggest emitters are failing to take action needed to stick to 1.5 degrees Celcius warming, according to the latest Climate Change Performance Index.
After a dramatic drop during the pandemic lockdowns, carbon dioxide emissions are back to near-record levels. China's share has increased to almost a third of the total, according to researchers.
Despite several steps in a positive direction, India's efforts are widely seen as a long way from the drastic measures needed to respond to the climate emergency.
