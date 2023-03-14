Wounded Ukraine girl relearns to walk one step at a time

ConflictsUkraineWounded Ukraine girl relearns to walk one step at a timeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraine3 hours ago3 hours agoRussian attacks have left many Ukrainians, not least children, with life-changing injuries. But doctors are finding ways to help tackle the trauma. DW visited a hospital in Ukraine where a medical team has helped one young girl get back on her feet.https://p.dw.com/p/4Oos2Advertisement