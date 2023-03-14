  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
ConflictsUkraine

Wounded Ukraine girl relearns to walk one step at a time

3 hours ago

Russian attacks have left many Ukrainians, not least children, with life-changing injuries. But doctors are finding ways to help tackle the trauma. DW visited a hospital in Ukraine where a medical team has helped one young girl get back on her feet.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Oos2
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Illustration shows a line chart with an ascendant arrow and a slight brief downward jag

Progress toward the European Green Deal

Nature and Environment11 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Malawians stand next to a washed away tar road

Cyclone 'Freddy' batters Malawi and Mozambique

Cyclone 'Freddy' batters Malawi and Mozambique

Climate22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Hong Kong's financial district

Hong Kong exiles try to preserve culture and press freedom

Hong Kong exiles try to preserve culture and press freedom

Society21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Bundestag plenary session

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Politics21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Russian attacks have left many Ukrainians, not least children, with life-changing injuries.

Wounded Ukraine girl relearns to walk one step at a time

Wounded Ukraine girl relearns to walk one step at a time

Conflicts3 hours ago03:30 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Lebanon's economic crisis is rippling through the education system, which is threatening to collapse.

Education crisis in Lebanon spells 'disaster'

Education crisis in Lebanon spells 'disaster'

Education2 hours ago02:43 min
More from Middle East

North America

Made Burger

Why burgers are bad for the planet

Why burgers are bad for the planet

ClimateMarch 14, 202307:44 min
More from North America

Latin America

Opposition members praying in a church in Managua, Nicaragua

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

PoliticsMarch 15, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage