Worm-charming festival in UK lures the wild and the slimy

SocietyUnited KingdomWorm-charming festival in UK lures the wild and the slimyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyUnited KingdomCharlotte Chelsom-Pill05/24/2024May 24, 2024As summer arrives in the UK, so does one of its most unusual festivals. The annual worm charming championship has taken place in Cornwall. Crowds gathered to show off the wildest and weirdest ways to woo a worm out of the ground.https://p.dw.com/p/4gDt1Advertisement