World's shortest mobile man dies, aged 27

Khagendra Thapa Magar, the world's shortest man died on Friday night at a hospital in Pokhara, Nepal, said his family. He was 27 years old.

At a height of 67.08 centimeters (2 feet, 2.4 inches), Thapa Magar held the Guinness World Records for the world's shortest man who can walk.

"He has been in and out of hospital because of pneumonia. But this time his heart was also affected. He passed away today," said Mahesh Thapa Magar, his brother.

Thapa Maga, who lived in Katmandu with his parents, claimed the title of the shortest man who could walk twice — the first after his 18 birthday, before losing it to Nepal's Chandra Bahadur Dangi. After Dangi died in 2015, Magar won back the title.

Thapa Magar also previously claimed the title of the world's shortest teenager. He traveled to Europe and the United States to make television appearances and was the official face of Nepal's tourism campaign.

'Life can be challenging'

"Life can be challenging when you weigh just six kilograms and you don't fit into a world built for the average person. But Khagendra certainly didn't let his small size stop him from getting the most out of life" said Craig Glenday, Guinness World Records editor-in-chief.

The world's shortest non-mobile man remains Junrey Balawing of the Philippines, who measures 59.93 centimeters. He is unable to walk or stand unaided, according to Guinness World Records.

A Reggaeton DJ Edward "Nino" Hernandez of Colombia has now become the world's shortest living mobile man, standing 70.21 centimeters tall.

kmm/sms (AFP/dpa)