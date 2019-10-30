World's oldest woman dies aged 123

Russia's Tanzilia Bisembeyeva, who was listed as the world's oldest living person in Russia's 2016 book of world records, has died at the age of 123.

Bisembeyeva was born on March 14, 1896 in the village of Islamgazi in the region of Astrajan in southern Russia. Her son, Shintas Bisembeyev, informed Russian news outlet Interfax on Wednesday of his mother's death.

"Everyone respected her. She was a very hospitable and open person," said her son, adding that kindness and a positive attitude towards life were the secrets behind his mother's longevity.

Nurgali Baitemirov, the head of the Krasnoyarsk district in the Astrajan region, told Russia's TASS that "all the people came to the funeral to pay their respects."

Bisembeyeva raised four children. In her later years she lived with her youngest son and daughter-in-law. She had ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She is believed to be the second person in history to reach the age of 120. Frenchwoman Jeanne Louise Calment reportedly lived a total of 122 years and 164 days but this has been disputed.

In 2017, 127-year-old Nanu Shaova from Kabardino-Balkaria in Russia's North Caucasus surpassed Bisembeyeva's record, becoming the oldest living person. She died in January last year.



