World's oldest known cave painting found in Indonesia

A prehistoric drawing of a life-sized wild pig has been determined to be at least 45,500 years old, experts said in an article published in the journal Science Advances on Wednesday.

An Indonesian doctoral student, Basran Burhan, made the discovery as part of surveys his team was carrying out with Indonesian officials in the island of Sulawesi in 2017, experts of the Griffith University, who worked with Indonesian archaeologists from Penelitian Arkeologi Nasional (ARKENAS), stated on their website.

Oldest known work of art

"The Sulawesi warty pig painting we found in the Limestone cave of Leang Tedongnge is now the earliest known representational work of art in the world, as far as [we] are aware," Adam Brumm, from Griffith University's Australian Research Center for Human Evolution and co-leader of the team that made the discovery, said.

The Sulawesi warty pig is 136 centimeters wide and 54 centimeters tall (53.5 x 21 inches). It has a short crest of upright hair and a pair of horn-like facial warts, typical for adult males of the species. Dark red ocher pigment has been used to paint it, researchers said.

There are two handprints above the pig's back and it appears to be facing two other pigs that can only be faintly seen. Scientists believe the artists would have had to place their hands on a surface and then spit pigment over it. These prints could contain residual DNA, providing new insights into human beings at the time.

According to Brumm, "The pig appears to be observing a fight or social interaction between two other warty pigs."

The Leang Tedongnge cave, where the painting was found, is surrounded by limestone cliffs. The area is about an hour's walk from the nearest road and is accessible only during the dry season. Members of the Bugis community, who live in the area, told Brumm that outsiders had never seen it before.

Ice Age companions

"Humans have hunted Sulawesi warty pigs for thousands of years," said Burhan, whose team discovered the painting. The beasts also feature in artworks created during the Ice Age.

Archaeologists identified a calcite deposit- known as "cave popcorn" in expert parlance, formed on the top of the painting, and used Uranium-series isotope dating to confirm that it was 45,500 years old. However, dating expert Maxime Aubert said, "the painting could be much older because the dating that we're using only dates the calcite on top of it."

"The people who made it were fully modern, they were just like us, they had all of the capacity and the tools to do any painting that they liked," he added.

The oldest-known cave painting before the discovery of the pig was also found in Sulawesi by the same team. It showed part-human part-animal figures hunting and was around 43,900 years old.

Cave paintings such as these could provide important insights about human migration during the time, experts say, especially since it is unknown how humans reached the Australian continent 65,000 years ago.

"Our species must have crossed through Wallacea by watercraft," Aubert said, referring to the Indonesian islands. "However, the Wallacean islands are poorly explored and presently the earliest excavated archaeological evidence from this region is much younger in age."

Ancient treasures found in 2020 Saqqara Saqqara, the necropolis of the city of Memphis, about 30 kilometers south of Cairo, is considered one of most important archaeological sites in Egypt together with the Valley of the Kings and the pyramids of Giza. The settlement struck the headlines this year with yet another spectacular discovery: In September and October, researchers found beautifully decorated wooden coffins.

Ancient treasures found in 2020 Twelve more wooden coffins In November, experts uncovered a dozen more sarcophagi in Saqqara. The beautifully decorated wooden coffins are considered to be over 2,500 years old, Egyptian researchers said. Individual coffins were opened carefully to anaylze their contents.

Ancient treasures found in 2020 Striking rock in Egypt Egyptologists from the University of Bonn discovered an inscription on this rock, believed to be over 5,000 years old. It was discovered in Wadi Abu Subeira, northeast of Aswan. Experts, including those from the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, found that the rock was actually a town sign from the fourth century BC.

Ancient treasures found in 2020 The ruins of Pompeii The archaeological site of the Roman city of Pompeii, southwards of Naples, surprises the world with new discoveries every now and then. In 79 AD, during the historical volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius, mud, ash rain and molten lava buried the place, killing people and animals. Only in the 18th century were archaeologists able to uncover the relics.

Ancient treasures found in 2020 Fast food, Pompeii style Shortly before Christmas, archaeologists in Pompeii presented the most spectacular discovery of the year: a "thermopolia," an antique food stall with a painted counter. Its gaps had small containers, believed to keep food warm,. Dishes made of duck, chicken and other animals were sold here to residents.

Ancient treasures found in 2020 The city wall of Jerusalem There were completely new discoveries in 2020 as well. After a long period of excavation where Jerusalem is located today, a team of experts under German archaeologist Dieter Vieweger uncovered parts of an ancient city wall, which is believed to be from the time of King Herod and the Byzantine period. The discovery confirmed that ancient Jerusalem was much smaller than believed until now.

Ancient treasures found in 2020 A village from the 2nd century Jerusalem is racked by religious and political conflict. The various archaeological layers have stored thousand years of the city's multicultural history. In early 2020 the remains of a village wall were discovered in Jerusalem. Traces of everyday life reveal interesting information about the settlements at the time.

Ancient treasures found in 2020 Old city, new discoveries In November, construction workers at a sewer in Athens stumbled upon the massive head of an ancient sculpture. On close examination, it turned out to be the marble head of the Greek god, Hermes, according to the Greek Ministry of Culture. Experts believe the head could be from the 3rd or the 4th century. Every now and then, an ancient artefact is discovered in Athens' old city.

Ancient treasures found in 2020 The mystery of Stonehenge To this day, we don't know whether Stonehenge was a temple, an ancient sacrificial site or an observatory. But in 2020, researchers found where the monoliths came from. According to a recent study, the sarsen stones, as the massive sandstone blocks are known, originated from a nearby forest called West Woods in southern England. Author: Heike Mund



mg/eg (AFP, BBC)