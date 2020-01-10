 World′s oldest footballer Kazuyoshi Miura signs on for 35th season | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 11.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

World's oldest footballer Kazuyoshi Miura signs on for 35th season

He's older than his boss and started playing before most of his teammates were born, but Kazuyoshi Miura is ready for one more season. The Japanese footballer turns 53 next month and will be playing in the top flight.

Kazuyoshi Miura (Yokohama FC), Nov. 24, 2019 - Football / Soccer : 2019 J2 League match between Yokohama FC 2-0 Ehime FC (Imago/AFLOSPORT)

Football is generally regarded as a short-term, if often lucrative, career. Players sacrifice a lot to make the grade, cash in for 15 years or so if they're lucky and then hang up their boots.

Not Kazuyoshi Miura. The man recognized by Guinness World Records as both the oldest player and the oldest goalscorer in professional football history signed a one-year contract extension with Japanese outfit Yokohama FC on Saturday, a deal that will see him extend his career to a 35th season.

The forward, 52, also has a new challenge in the upcoming J-League campaign, with his team having won promotion back to the top flight last season.

Beginning in Brazil

“I hope to enjoy playing soccer and remember to be grateful as I make an effort to achieve the club’s goal of staying in the J1. I’ll work hard to contribute to the team’s wins,” Miura said on signing the extension.

King Kazu, as Miura is known in Japan, became a superstar in the country early on, despite not actually beginning his career in his homeland.  His decision to travel to Brazil at the age of 15, in 1982, was rewarded with a first pro contract at Brazilian giants Santos, where Pele spent the vast majority of his career. His first appearance came in 1986.

One of the few omissions in this most lengthy of footballing CVs is a World Cup appearance. Despite scoring 14 goals in qualifying for France 1998, Miura was a surprising omission from the squad for Japan's debut on football's grandest stage.

Enthusiasm remains

He was, however, the first Japanese player to play in Italy, scoring for Genoa in their derby with Sampdoria, and briefly played for Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb before returning to Japan in 1999. He's been with Yokohama since 2005 and has racked up more than 250 games.

Kazuroshi Miura (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Y.Fukai)

Miura is the oldest professional player and goalscorer

"My passion for soccer has not changed since I turned pro at the age of 18," he told reporters at an event to mark his 52nd birthday last year. "I even feel like it is growing."

Though his passion may be growing, there are some signs that, unsurprisingly, Miura's playing powers are waning. He failed to score in his three appearances last term and hasn't found the net since he broke Stanley Matthews' record as the world's oldest goalscorer in 2017. 

But, given his extraordinary career to date, nothing can be safely ruled out.

DW recommends

Matthias Ginter: The spare part who became the main man for Germany

He's been to two World Cups, and won one, without playing a minute. But Matthias Ginter has since emerged as a key man in a remodeled Germany side. His improvement has now been recognized with two major awards. (10.01.2020)  

Bundesliga: Where next for Mario Götze?

Mario Götze will likely be available on a free transfer at the end of the season after talks with Dortmund broke down. He's been linked with an array of clubs but at 27, the World Cup winner’s career is at a crossroads. (09.01.2020)  

World's oldest footballer Kazuyoshi Miura signs up for 33rd season

His career began years before most of his contemporaries were born but Japanese footballer Kazuyoshi Miura will lace up his boots for one more season. Miura holds the record as the world's oldest professional player. (11.01.2018)  

Related content

1. Bundesliga | 2. Spieltag | 1. FC Köln - Borussia Dortmund

FC Cologne left to pick up the pieces as China sponsorship deal breaks down 10.01.2020

A potential sponsorship deal between FC Cologne and a Chinese betting company has broken down. This follows the continuing backlash in China against Mesut Özil after his comments about the plight of the Uighur people.

Fußball Bundesliga VfL Wolfsburg - Borussia Mönchengladbach

Bundesliga Bulletin: Leipzig snatch top spot, Coutinho shows his class for Bayern Munich 15.12.2019

For the first time in 10 weeks, we have a new front runner in the Bundesliga title race after Mönchengladbach's defeat. It was also a weekend to remember for Philippe Coutinho, who finally announced himself at Bayern.

Fußball Bundesliga 2018 | SV Werder Bremen vs. Hamburger SV | Polizeieinsatz

Werder Bremen to pay for policing as German teams reject pooling costs 03.12.2019

Werder Bremen will continue to pay for extra policing costs of "high risk" games after the DFL refused Bremen's request to split the bill. Bremen have threatened legal action; 34 of 36 teams declined to share the costs.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  