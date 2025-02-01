World's largest digital camera to transform astronomy

ScienceChileWorld's largest digital camera to transform astronomyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceChileCarlos Alberto López in Elqui Valley, Chile01/02/2025January 2, 2025A new 3,200-megapixel digital camera is set to change the face of global astronomy. From the AURA Observatory in Chile, it will map the entire Southern Hemisphere in unprecedented detail. DW reports from Elqui Valley, north of Santiago.https://p.dw.com/p/4oki2Advertisement