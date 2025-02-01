  1. Skip to content
World's largest digital camera to transform astronomy

Carlos Alberto López in Elqui Valley, Chile
January 2, 2025

A new 3,200-megapixel digital camera is set to change the face of global astronomy. From the AURA Observatory in Chile, it will map the entire Southern Hemisphere in unprecedented detail. DW reports from Elqui Valley, north of Santiago.

