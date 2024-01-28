World's largest cruise ship sets sail from Miami

The Icon of the Seas has left its Miami home base for the first time as it set course for a seven-day tour of the Caribbean.

The world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, began its maiden journey on Saturday as it set sail from Port of Miami in the US.

The vessel runs nearly 1,200 feet (365 meters) from bow to stern.

The ship — which is embarking on a seven-day island-hopping tour through the tropics — was officially christened on Tuesday with help from soccer star Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates.

The Icon was built over a period of 900 days at a shipyard in Turku, Finland. It comprises of 20 decks and can accommodate 7,600 passengers at maximum capacity and a crew of 2,350.

The Icon is longer than the height of the Eiffel Tower. Image: Rebecca Blackwell/AP/picture alliance

There will be 50 musicians and comedians as well as a 16-piece orchestra on board as the ship goes on its sold-out inaugural voyage.

It also has six waterslides, seven swimming pools, an ice skating rink, a theater and more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges Image: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/AP/picture alliance

How is the ship powered?

The $2 billion (€1.84 billion) Icon features the latest technology and, despite its gigantic size, claims to be more eco-friendly than some smaller cruise ships.

The Icon is powered by what the Royal Caribbean Group says is eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Some experts, however, say LNG systems can leak damaging amounts of methane gas into the atmosphere.

People film and wave from South Pointe Park, as Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, sails out of Port Miami on its first public cruise Image: Rebecca Blackwell/AP/picture alliance

"Icon of the Seas is the culmination of more than 50 years of dreaming, innovating and living our mission — to deliver the world's best vacation experiences responsibly," Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty said in a statement earlier in the week.

"She is the ultimate multigenerational family vacation, forever changing the status quo in family travel and fulfilling vacation dreams for all ages on board."

