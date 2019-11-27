 World′s first HIV-positive sperm bank launches in New Zealand | News | DW | 27.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

World's first HIV-positive sperm bank launches in New Zealand

Three donors have joined the New Zealand project that aims to reduce the stigma often faced by people living with the virus.

A man pictured with the HIV/AIDS red ribbon (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

The world's first HIV-positive sperm bank launched in New Zealand on Wednesday, with a goal of reducing the stigma often faced by people with the virus.

Each of the three HIV-positive men who have already signed up for the sperm bank have a "consistently undetectable viral load." This means a person with HIV, who maintains treatment, cannot pass the virus to others, according to medical experts. 

"An HIV-positive sperm bank is perfectly safe," infectious diseases physician and Auckland University professor Mark Thomas said in a statement supporting the launch of the sperm bank, which was named Sperm Positive.

"When a person is consistently taking effective treatment for their HIV infection, the amount of the HIV virus in their blood and sexual fluids is almost always reduced to an undetectable amount," he added.

Read more: STIs on the rise in Germany, but testing still hard to come by

'Undetectable amount'

Having an "undetectable amount" means that a person with the virus cannot pass it on through unprotected sex or childbirth, according to Thomas.

Finding donors was an easy process but getting people to go public was less straightforward, as many people still do not want to talk about their status.

Read more: 5 things to know about PrEP: the HIV prevention pill

Rodrigo Olin from the New Zealand AIDS Foundation, one of the organizations that initiated the project, told Radio New Zealand that people living with HIV often fear telling others.

"Unfortunately, the stigma is still pushing people not to disclose their HIV status," he said. "We were not able to donate sperm and create lives, and now we can."

  • Former South African president Thabo Mbeki (Getty Images/AFP/G. Khan)

    Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa

    Deadly denialism

    Former South African president Thabo Mbeki (1999 - 2008) went down in history as the foremost African denier of AIDS. Against all scientific evidence he maintained that HIV did not cause AIDS. He instructed his health officials to combat the disease with herbal remedies. Experts believe his denialism cost up to 300,000 lives. Some have called for Mbeki to be tried for crimes against humanity.

  • Gambia's former President Yahya Jammeh (picture alliance/AP photo)

    Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa

    A president as traditional healer

    In 2007 former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh (1996 - 2017) forced AIDS patients to undergo a cure that he had personally developed. It turned out to be a concoction based on herbs; an unknown number of people died. Jammeh, who claimed that he had mystic powers, is the first African head of state to be tried for violating the rights of HIV-positive people.

  • Former South African President Jacob Zuma (Reuters/N. Bothma)

    Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa

    'Take a shower'

    Another former South African head of state to make headlines for an unconventional take on AIDS was Jacob Zuma (2009 - 2018). After being charged with raping an HIV-positive woman in 2006, Zuma said he was not at risk of infection, despite not using a condom, because he had "taken a shower afterwards." In 2010 he disclosed the negative results of his AIDS test, to fight the stigma, he said.

  • Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni waving (picture alliance/dpa/Langsdon)

    Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa

    No condoms?

    Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni took his time before joining the fight against the epidemic. As late as 2004, during an international AIDS conference in Thailand, he downplayed the effectiveness of condoms, alleging, among other things, that they ran counter to some African sexual practices. "We don’t think we can become universally condomised," he said. His remarks were met with laughter.

  • Former President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe (picture alliance/AP/T Mukwazhi)

    Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa

    A tax to fund treatment

    Some action taken by African heads of state to fight the scourge did not go down well at home. A tax introduced in 1999 by Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe (1987-2017) to help orphans and sufferers met with resistance. It is still in place today. In 2004 Mugabe admitted that his own family had been affected by AIDS. He said the disease was "one of the greatest challenges facing our nation."

  • Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Mwape)

    Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa

    A shining example

    Fear of economic repercussions affecting, for example, tourism, is one reason why African leaders have been reluctant to acknowledge the threat. But President Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia (1964-1991) announced as early as 1987 that one of his sons had died of AIDS. In 2002 he was the first African leader to take an AIDS test. He still fights against AIDS today.

  • Zambian President Edgar Lungu (Imago/Xinhua)

    Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa

    Bid to make tests compulsory

    The fight against AIDS by Kaunda’s successor Edgar Lungu met with some hitches when he tried to make AIDS-testing compulsory in Zambia. Lungu said in 2016 that the policy was non-negotiable. But a huge outcry in Zambia and abroad forced him to backpedal especially as the World Health Organization made clear that compulsion encourages the stigmatization of HIV-positive people.

  • Former Botswanan president Festus Mogae (picture-alliance/ dpa)

    Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa

    Championing an HIV-free Africa

    After leaving office, Festus Mogae, former president of Botswana (1998-2008), launched Champions for an AIDS-Free Generation, which brings together a number of former African presidents and other influential personalities eager to help fight the scourge. They hope that their experience and influence will enable them to exert pressure on governments and partners to invest in AIDS prevention.

    Author: Cristina Krippahl


dpa contributed to this report

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

STIs on the rise in Germany, but testing still hard to come by

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are making a comeback across the country after years of low rates. But unlike in many other countries, most people face obstacles if they want to be tested without showing symptoms. (15.11.2019)  

UNAIDS report: HIV-related deaths down a third since 2010

The United Nations has said HIV-related deaths dropped 33% since 2010, but warned that more funding is needed to control the spread of the disease. The Middle East and eastern Europe have seen infection levels rise. (16.07.2019)  

HIV completely removed from mice in groundbreaking study

In a world first, scientists in the US were able to completely remove HIV from a living animal using gene editing. The research is a major milestone, giving hope that a cure could be on the horizon. (04.07.2019)  

HIV drugs stop sexual transmission of AIDS virus, say doctors

A study has found that medication to suppress HIV can prevent sexual transmission of the AIDS virus. Researchers say treatment regimes could contribute significantly to stopping the spread of the pathogen. (03.05.2019)  

5 things to know about PrEP: the HIV prevention pill

As of September 1, 2019, people in Germany aged 16 and over who have a high risk of HIV are entitled to the prophylaxis PrEP medication. (03.09.2019)  

Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa

Because knowledge is power, this year’s theme for World Aids Day on December 1st is "Know your status." Awareness makes the fight against AIDS more effective. But not every African president has led by example. (30.11.2018)  

WWW links

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/404237/world-s-first-hiv-positive-sperm-bank-launches-in-new-zealand

Advertisement