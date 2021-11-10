World's coolest queen: Margrethe of Denmark

She plans to govern until she falls out of her slippers, the good-humored monarch quipped at a press conference as she turned 75. Asked whether age had its advantages, Queen Margrethe II replied: "The experience is different to before, when you are young and doing everything for the first time."

A defiant smoker, the now 81-year-old Queen of Denmark is still as cheerful as ever as she fulfills her duties as head of state.

From November 10-13, she is paying a state visit to Germany with her son, Crown Prince Frederik, and a large Danish delegation. Stops are planned in Berlin and Munich. Among other things, the Queen will meet with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Queen Margrethe had a recent meeting in June 2021 with President Steinmeier to mark the 100th anniversary of the peaceful demarcation of the border between Germany and Denmark

The people's queen

Margrethe doesn't care too much for conventions. She presents herself as a populist monarch, and is considered to be one, too.

For official parades, Margrethe likes to wrap herself in sweeping robes and brightly colored clothes, and keeps an extensive hat collection.

Smiling in the rain: This photo is from a state visit to Germany, with Flensburg's Danish minority in 2019

Her sense for beauty has always been well defined, and as a young girl she had keen interests in painting and archaeology.

The young Princess Margrethe was not always destined for the throne. The last time a female monarch had ruled Denmark was more than 500 years ago, and her father King Frederick IX had to alter the laws of succession to the throne in the absence of a male heir.

At the age of 13, it became clear to Margrethe that she was destined to be Denmark's next monarch.

The once-frivolous girl with an interest in music and "nonsense" was soon whisked off to the best universities of the world to get a serious education in economics, history and law, including stints at the Sorbonne and Cambridge.

Margrethe, however, had a profound sense of individual spirit as a young woman and also pursued her passions in art, literature, ballet and philosophy. In addition to Danish, she also speaks five other languages, including German.

Queen Margrethe in 1983

Royal artist with stage fright

At the age of 31, she ascended to the throne and — although initially skeptical — the Danes quickly embraced their young and joyous Queen.

Margrethe has also remained true to her passions even as head of state and continues to paint landscapes and other scenes.

Under the pseudonym Ingahild Grathmer she illustrates books — including the Danish edition of Tolkiens' Lord of the Rings — and designs postage stamps.

Margrethe II was the stage designer of 'The Snow Queen,' a show that premiered in 2019

The queen also translates foreign literature into Danish and designs church vestments, costumes and stage outfits. Her latest project is as a designer on a Netflix production directed by Bille August, based on the novel Ehrengard by Karen Blixen and set to be released in 2023.

Margrethe often appears at state receptions wearing her own creations, including what she calls her "happy" raincoat, made from a tablecloth-type wax cloth fabric.

Another example of her cheerful style: Her 'happy' raincoat

Margrethe's artistic works are exhibited in museums at home and abroad. Her landscapes are often delicate and minimalist, while on the other hand she creates opulent collages and abstract paintings. The largest retrospective of the Queen's art was shown in 2012 at the renowned Arken Museum in Copenhagen, featuring some 130 watercolors — an immense honor for a hobby artist.

Margrethe later explained how she suffered stage fright at the opening of the exhibition — a tingling in her stomach which only appears when she presents her art, but never when she's acting as head of state. She stands up confidently to her critics — after all, she is a full-time queen. As a part-time painter, she views herself as a woman who can speak her mind through color.

Aristocrat or artist? The Queen defies tradition

Royal family without scandals

The glamorous queen was married for more than five decades to her husband, the French-born Henri de Laborde de Monpezat, who took on the official name Prince Henrik of Denmark.

Prince Henrik died in February 2018 at the age of 83. Together with him, Margrethe spent a lot of time on his vineyard in Provence and translated books into Danish, including works by Simone de Beauvoir.

The late Prince Henrik's 80th birthday was celebrated with the entire family in France in 2014

They have two sons, Crown Prince Frederik and his brother, Joachim.

Frederik has been married to the Australian Mary Donaldson since 2004. The dream couple has four adorable children. The entire country loves the family — and Margrethe thinks that Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, is the best that could have happened to her firstborn.

Prince Joachim is also extremely popular with the Danish people. The fact that he divorced from his first wife and remarried wasn't portrayed as a scandal in the country; the patchwork family of her second-born child was never an issue for Margrethe either.

Queen Margrethe remains an imposing figure despite age — after all, she stands 1.9 meters (6.2 feet) tall. With her refreshing style, Margrethe is and remains for many the coolest queen in Europe.

Queer royals and aristocrats through the ages Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil Indian Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil became the the first openly gay prince in the world when he outed himself in 2006. His family, however, quickly disowned him. In 2013, he married his own Prince Charming in the US. Today, he is an outspoken LGBTQ+ rights activist and educates about HIV/AIDS prevention. He has even sheltered homeless LGBTQ+ people in his palace.

Queer royals and aristocrats through the ages Philippe I, Duke of Orleans (1640-1701) Philippe I was the younger brother of France's "Sun King," Louis XIV. He never shied away from the effeminate. The duke was famously fond of perfume, jewelry and extravagant lace and silk clothing. Philippe had many lovers, both male and female. His favorite companion was a French nobleman from the Ducal House of Lorraine; the pair reportedly remained lovers for decades.

Queer royals and aristocrats through the ages Queen Anne of Great Britain (1665-1714) Queen Anne ruled Great Britain from 1702 to 1714. She was married but there were suggestions she had an affair with childhood friend Sarah Churchill, an ancestor of Winston Churchill, as their affection for each other is well-documented in letters. The story of the pair inspired the 2018 film "The Favourite," starring Olivia Colman as the queen and Rachel Weisz as Churchill.

Queer royals and aristocrats through the ages Emperor Hadrian (76-138 AD) Emperor Hadrian might not be considered a royal in the modern sense, but he was Roman emperor from 117 to 138 AD. He made no attempt to hide his love for the Greek youth Antinous. Together, they went to official ceremonies and on imperial tours. When Antinous died, Hadrian insisted that Antinous be turned into a god, an honor usually reserved for the emperor's family.

Queer royals and aristocrats through the ages Lord Alfred Douglas (1870-1945) Lord Alfred Douglas (right), the son of the Marquess of Queensberry, was Oscar Wilde's lover at the beginning of the 20th century. His father abhorred their relationship and accused Wilde of the then crime of sodomy, for which the Irish poet was later imprisoned. After these traumatic events, Douglas married a woman and publicly repudiated Wilde's homosexuality.

Queer royals and aristocrats through the ages Prince Egon von Fürstenberg (1946-2004) Prince Egon von Fürstenberg of Germany was a socialite, designer and a tabloid darling. The prince was always open about his bisexuality — he was married twice to women but also had male partners. Von Fürstenberg was openly fond of gay nightlife.

Queer royals and aristocrats through the ages Luisa Isabel Alvarez de Toledo (1936-2008) Luisa Isabel Alvarez de Toledo belonged to the house of Medina-Sidonia, one of the most prominent ducal houses in Spain. Unafraid to stand up for her beliefs, she publicly denounced religion and was a dedicated activist. The duchess was in a romantic relationship with her secretary for over 20 years — the pair officially married in 2008 while the duchess lay on her deathbed.

Queer royals and aristocrats through the ages Lord Ivar Mountbatten Lord Ivar Mountbatten (right) was the first member of Queen Elizabeth II's extended family to openly have a same-sex relationship. He was also the first to marry his partner, James Coyle, in 2018. His coming out was seemingly well-received by his family. Mountbatten's former wife walked him down the aisle and "gave him away," according to their children. Author: Kevin Tschierse



This article, translated from German, was updated from a previous version on November 10, 2021.