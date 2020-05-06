 World War II: ′Patterns of human behavior repeat themselves′ | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 07.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Europe

World War II: 'Patterns of human behavior repeat themselves'

Is the view of World War II and V-E Day skewered? That's what British historian James Holland thinks and calls for a realignment of the way we look at those events.

wooden crosses and poppies at a memorial in Brandenburg

DW: How would you define the UK's role leading up to the latter stages of the war?

James Holland: Britain was the longest combatant in the entire war because, of course, it didn't end on May 8. For Britain, it keeps going until the middle of August with the war in the Far East.

One of the problems is the way people look at the war. It's been very land-centric. It hasn't been based on an economic point of view, or the way that Britain set itself up to fight the war, which was to use steel, not flesh as much as they possibly could use it, use its global reach, manufacturing, modernity, science, technology, those kinds of things. And also to operate on all three planes: in the air, on land and at sea.

If you look at it from a very land-centric point of view, then you are ignoring the way Britain, and indeed the US and Japan, are fighting their war.

And [the view] has become too dominated by the Eastern Front. Forty-eight percent of German [economic] output was diverted to the Luftwaffe in 1944, not to fighting the Eastern Front. And the Luftwaffe was predominately taking on the Western allies. So I think a realignment is required.

Read moreMay 8, 1945: Total defeat or day of liberation?

Harry Truman, Winston Churchill, Anthony Eden & Dean Acheson sitting around a table

For the US and British leaders, May 8 did not signal the end of the war

Britain [at that stage] is still operating in the Far East. And the victory speeches from [UK Prime Minister Winston] Churchill, from the king, from President [Harry] Truman in Washington, they're all very muted because what everyone is realizing is that there's going to be the mother of all battles to come from Japan. And at the time of May 8, there is absolutely no certainty at all that the atomic bomb is going to be ready, or that they're going to drop it.

Against that backdrop, is the culture of remembrance in the UK different to the so-called Erinnerungskultur in Germany?

Funnily enough, I don't think it is. The focus has always been on V-E Day rather than V-J Day. I would argue that that is misplaced. I think the commemoration should really be focused on August. That's when the war ends.

We tend to forget all this now, because Nagasaki and Hiroshima happened and an invasion of the Japanese mainland didn't. But everyone was braced for that. Lancaster bombers were getting ready to be sent over, US and British troops were just about to be transferred to Japan. They were talking of potentially around half a million casualties.

V-E Day has greater resonance because the war in the Far East didn't threaten our own sovereignty in the same way that the threat of Nazi Germany did.

In that context, the debate here in Germany is always fraught with a connotation of whether May 8 was a defeat or a day of liberation. How is that seen in the UK?

From the British point of view, Nazi Germany was the bad guys. You were getting rid of Nazism. The British and the Allies made it absolutely clear to the Nazi regime that the moment they stopped the war, the bombing would stop. Whereas what was absolutely clear was that if the allies stopped the war, Nazi Germany would have continued with the Holocaust to its bitter end.

What do you make of this sense of collective guilt that still permeates through Germany society?

I think it's extremely difficult and nuanced. What happens if you discover that your grandfather actually was in the party or worse in the SS or just fought? How do you feel about it? Every veteran in Britain is feted and put on a pedestal, increasingly so as their numbers become smaller. Even the cooks and backroom boys are veteran heroes.

If you're German, you can't do that. I remember talking to a German veteran who kept breaking down in tears. He was recounting his wartime experiences and it was obviously deeply traumatic for him. And I kept saying, "Look, you don't have to tell me this stuff." He kept saying, "No, I want to." And at the end after he had recovered his composure he said, "I've never told anyone what I've just told you." He'd been bottling this up for 70 years.

Read more: World War II: 75 years on, a son finds his father

British historian James Holland

British historian James Holland

He was just an ordinary guy caught up in extraordinary things and had absolutely no choice in the matter. You know, the death camps are not at his feet. He was doing what he did because he had to. Is he supposed to feel guilty for that? And yet his his motivations and his reasons for doing what he did were exactly the same as a British "Tommy" recruited in exactly the same period in 1943.

I've got a friend in Freiburg, in southwestern Germany, and I remember him saying to me, "I [expletive] hate being German. We're s**t. We're awful people. I feel so embarrassed and ashamed about it."

I was absolutely gobsmacked. And that's one of the ongoing tragedies of the war and the Nazi regime. Those 12 years. Twelve years in the history of the world is a pinprick.

I think Germans today should be able to remember and commemorate. They should be able to commemorate the losses of those who sacrificed themselves, who were sacrificed, who fought. Obviously, you don't venerate people who committed crimes. You should be able to recognize someone who was fighting for their country because they had no choice — and still made an incredible sacrifice.

And given that self-reflection which still reverberates within German society, how is Germany and its society seen today in the UK?

I think people are totally cool about today's Germany. There is, occasionally, a kind of ongoing suspicion about Germany and that they're somehow dominating Europe. You fall into national stereotypes and make assumptions about things you don't know about. Anyone who goes to Germany, as I do, finds that they are incredibly interested, worldly, fun and likeable to be with.

  • Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kumm)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia

    Newly married couples come here with flowers, and state guests lay wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on the Kremlin wall. In Russia — because of the time difference — May 9 is celebrated as Victory Day, usually with a big military parade on Red Square. It is however postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Mamayev Kurgan in Volgograd, Russia with statue of mother Russia bearing a sword (picture-alliance/U. Zucchi)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    Mamayev Kurgan in Volgograd, Russia

    The Soviet Union lost 25 million people in the Second World War, more than any other country. It also has some of the world's largest war memorials: "The Motherland calls" is the name of this statue. Visible from afar, it is 85 meters (279 feet) high and commemorates the Battle of Stalingrad, which raged from August 25, 1942 to February 2, 1943 — one of the bloodiest battles in human history.

  • Cenotaph in London, UK (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/D. Cliff)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    Cenotaph in London, United Kingdom

    An empty tomb as a monument: Five years ago, on the 70th anniversary of the end of WWII, heads of state and veterans gathered at the Cenotaph. With the COVID-19 pandemic, such a meeting is not possible this year. The memorial on London's Whitehall government mile was originally erected for the victims of the First World War. Since 1946 it has also been a memorial to the fallen from 1939 to 1945.

  • Bomber Command Memorial in London, UK (picture-alliance/prisma)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    RAF Bomber Command Memorial in London, UK

    The sculpture depicts a Bomber Command crew and is dedicated to the 55,573 Allied aircrew killed in World War II. When this monument was inaugurated in 2012, it caused controversy, since the Royal Air Force's bombing destroyed many German cities right up to the last days of the war and claimed 600,000 lives among the civilian population.

  • War memorial at base of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France (picture-alliance/imagebroker/J. Tzu-chao Lin)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France

    Under the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Élysées lies the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. It commemorates the victims of both world wars. On May 8, French President Emmanuel Macron and high-ranking military officers will lay a wreath, but this year without an audience.

  • Dozens of white crosses marking grave (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/K. Wagenhäuser)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    American military cemetery at Omaha Beach, France

    Just as significant as the day of the German surrender is another important date in France: June 6, 1944. On D-Day, 150,000 Allied soldiers landed in Normandy and opened the Western Front. Numerous memorials, museums and military cemeteries along the coast commemorate one of the most important battles of World War II, which claimed 68,000 lives.

  • National World War II Memorial in Washington, DC, USA (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/M. Weber)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    National World War II Memorial in Washington, DC, USA

    The monument was only inaugurated in 2004 and commemorates the 16 million Americans who fought in the Second World War. Leading to the monumental complex is the Peace Wall with 4,048 gilded stars — one star for 100 fallen. In the US, May 8 is "Victory in Europe Day". The final end of the war is celebrated on August 14, the day of the armistice with Japan.

  • Unconditional Surrender statue in San Diego, USA (picture-alliance/Photononstop/P. Turpin)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    Unconditional Surrender statue in San Diego, USA

    It is said to have been on this very day, August 14, 1945, that in celebration of Japan's surrender a US sailor spontaneously kissed a nurse he apparently didn't know on Times Square. The photo published in "Life" magazine became world-famous and served as a model for the "Unconditional Surrender" sculptures, one of them standing in the harbor of San Diego. It sparked a #MeToo debate in 2019.

  • Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan (Reuters/I. Kato)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan

    Every year on August 6 at exactly 8:15 a.m. the Peace Bell of Hiroshima, located in what was once the city's busiest commercial and residential district, sounds to mark the time of the world's first nuclear attack. The ruins are now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. More than 70 monuments and memorials in the Peace Park commemorate the 146,000 direct and indirect victims of the atom bomb detonation.

  • Yasukini Shrine in Tokyo, Japan (Getty Images/AFP/K. Nogi)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    Yasukini Shrine in Tokyo, Japan

    Time and again, high-ranking Japanese politicians visit the Yasukini shrine in Tokyo. Among others, the more than two million fallen Japanese soldiers of the Second World War are honored there. Among them, however, are also 14 convicted and executed war criminals. Countries invaded by Japan, such as South Korea and China, regularly protest against this tribute.

  • Memorial of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre, China (picture-alliance/Dumont/M. Riehle)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    Memorial of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre, China

    On December 13, 1937, Japanese troops conquered the city of Nanjing. This was followed by a massacre that claimed at least 200,000 — according to other estimates, up to 300,000 — Chinese victims within six weeks. The memorial in Nanjing includes a museum with numerous documents, photos and historical film footage as well as a memorial path with footprints of the survivors.

  • Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, Israel (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Schöning)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, Israel

    "A monument and a name" is the translation of the Hebrew name of the central Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. It is dedicated to the approximately six million Jews who were murdered by the Nazis. At the center of the extensive complex is the windowless "Hall of Remembrance," in which an eternal flame burns. The names of the 22 largest death camps are carved into the floor.

  • Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany (picture-alliance/Schoening)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany

    In the German capital there are numerous memorials to the Second World War, the most famous being the Holocaust Memorial. Its 2,711 steles commemorate the 6 million murdered Jews in Europe. There was a demand for such a memorial as early as the 1980s, but it was only inaugurated in 2005. By the way, Berlin is the only federal state that has declared May 8 as a public holiday this year.

  • Käthe Kollwitz sculpture of mother embracing dead son in Berlin (picture-alliance/W. Rothermel)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    The Neue Wache (New Guardhouse) in Berlin, Germany

    A mother embraces her dead son: the sculpture by Käthe Kollwitz is the focal point in the Neue Wache, Germany's central memorial site for the victims of war and tyranny. All commemoration ceremonies for May 8 have been cancelled, but nevertheless Chancellor Merkel, President Steinmeier and President Schäuble of the Bundestag will lay a wreath here.

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt


To what extent are there concerns now about the rise of populism here in Germany in the form of a party like the far-right Alternative for Germany? Is there an apprehension that history is repeating itself?

I think this is why it's important to study history and examine the rise of the Nazis. Ideologically, it might have been because of 1919 and the Treaty of Versailles [The treaty contained the so-called War Guilt clause and required Germany to pay massive reparations.]. But the reason they came to power was because of the Wall Street crash of 1929. What you always get in history is political turmoil following a major financial crisis. While history doesn't repeat itself, patterns of human behavior do. And what we're seeing in the rise of nationalism, and Trump's America and the rise of the far right in Germany and elsewhere is a response to the [financial] crisis of 2008, compounded by the crisis of immigration and other factors.

It will be very interesting to see what happens after COVID-19, because obviously this is potentially, if not already, a worse financial crisis than what happened in 2008. That's inevitably going to lead to a greater rise in nationalism again. That is potentially quite dangerous.

Read moreWorld War II and coronavirus economics: The perils of comparison 

That's the lesson from the past and a warning from history and a warning of what the Nazis did. It's really, really vital that people understand that.

James Holland is a British historian who specializes in the history of World War II. He's the author of the "War in the West" trilogy.

Watch video 42:36

DocFilm - World War Two - Capitulation

Related content

Moskau - Ewige Flamme

World War II memorials around the globe 06.05.2020

Countless memorials and monuments around the world commemorate the heroes and victims of the Second World War, which ended in Europe on May 8, 1945 with the victory of the Allied forces against Nazi Germany.

Sowjetisches Ehrenmal im Treptower Park Berlin

May 8, 1945: Total defeat or day of liberation? 05.05.2020

The end of World War II was followed by an ideological battle over guilt and responsibility. West Germany was slower to face the challenge than communist East Germany with its state policy of anti-fascism.

Gedenken an die Zerstörung Dresdens

World War II and coronavirus economics: The perils of comparison 23.04.2020

The economic impact of COVID-19 has hit the world economy like a freight train. The aftereffects may be felt for years. But comparisons with World War II should give as much cause for hope as despair.

Advertisement

Europe

EU court: Red Sea ferry disaster victims can sue in Italy

World War II: 'Patterns of human behavior repeat themselves'

Poland: Parliament approves postal-vote election reform

Poland postpones presidential election amid pressure over coronavirus