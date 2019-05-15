 World War II bomb defused in Berlin | News | DW | 15.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

World War II bomb defused in Berlin

A World War II bomb has been found and defused near the German capital's famous Alexanderplatz. Authorities have said they were able to safely destroy the 100-kilogram behemoth's detonator.

100-kilogram World War II bomb near Alexanderplatz in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Fischer)

An unexploded 100-kilogram (220-pound) bomb from World War II was unearthed at a construction site near Berlin's Alexanderplatz and later defused, police said on Twitter in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police said there were "unexpected technical problems" but that they were "quickly taken care of."

Authorities had closed off an area within a 300-meter (1,000-foot) radius of the bomb as it was being defused but said only part of the area needed to be evacuated.

The evacuation zone covered parts of the Alexa shopping area, an above-ground rail line, several busy roads and some residential tower blocks, including a nursing home. 

The US bomb was found at a depth of about three meters and had an intact detonator, police said. It was to be defused throughout Friday, though the operation could lead to traffic disruptions throughout the night.

Nearly 75 years after the end of the Second World War, Germany is still littered with bombs and other unexploded ordnance. Experts have said that some 3,000 devices still remain in the German capital's subsoil.

Alexanderplatz is one of Berlin's busiest areas, with several shops and residences located near the square that is home to the city's iconic TV tower. 

  • Gloved hand holding bomb trigger (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Grundmann)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    What is unexploded ordnance?

    Unexploded ordnance (UXO or sometimes also abbreviated to UO), unexploded bombs (UXBs), or explosive remnants of war (ERW) are explosive weapons such as bombs, shells, grenades, land mines, naval mines and cluster munitions that did not explode when they were deployed. Unexploded ordnance still poses the risk of detonation, even decades after they were used or discarded.

  • Bombers over Dresden (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    Why does Germany have a bomb problem?

    Between 1940 and 1945, US and British forces dropped 2.7 million tons of bombs on Europe. Half of those bombs targeted Germany. Experts estimate that close to a quarter of a million bombs did not explode due to technical faults. Thousands of these bombs are still hidden underground, sometimes a few meters down and sometimes just below the surface.

  • Map of where bombs are still suspected in Germany (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    How big is the issue?

    The industrial Ruhr area and the Lower Rhine region were heavily bombed, as were the cities of Dresden, Hamburg and Hanover. So this is where most of the unexploded ordnance is found. Bombs are usually unearthed during construction work or are discovered during the examination of historical aerial images. Experts say it could still take decades to clear all of the remaining unexploded ordnance.

  • Bomb disposal experts in Augsburg (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Puchner)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    What happens when an unexploded bomb is found?

    When confronted with the discovery of an UXO, UO or a UXB, bomb disposal experts have to decide whether to defuse it or to carry out a controlled explosion. Many have lost their lives on the job. German authorities are under pressure to remove unexploded ordnance from populated areas. Experts argue that the bombs are becoming more dangerous as time goes by due to material fatigue.

  • Police officers guard memorial site (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Zucchi)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    How many bomb disposal experts have died?

    Eleven bomb technicians have been killed in Germany since 2000, including three who died in a single explosion while trying to defuse a 1,000-pound bomb on the site of a popular flea market in Göttingen in 2010.

  • General view of Augsburg (Markus Siefer)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    Which was the biggest evacuation?

    A 1.8-ton bomb dropped by Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) was found in the city center of Augsburg on December 20, 2016. The find prompted a large-scale bomb disposal operation and consequently the evacuation of over 54,000 people on December 25. To date, this remains the biggest evacuation for the removal of World War II unexploded ordnance in Germany.

  • Bomb disposal vans in Hanover (Getty Images/A. Koerner)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    What’s the latest?

    Authorities conducted another big bomb disposal operation in May 2017, with 50,000 residents in the northwestern city of Hanover forced to evacuate their homes. Thirteen unexploded ordnances from the 1940s were removed. Hanover was a frequent target of Allied bombing in the latter years of the war. On October 9, 1943, some 261,000 bombs were dropped on the city.

    Author: Aasim Saleem


dv/sms (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Berlin and Beyond: Bomb on my doorstep

During World War II, the Allies dropped more bombs on the German capital than anywhere else in the country. Clearing them, as Tamsin Walker recently found out, is a long and random process. (01.06.2018)  

World War II bomb in Hamburg prompts evacuation

A thousand-pound US bomb dropped during World War II has been discovered in Hamburg. Authorities ordered the evacuation of a densely-populated residential area of the city, affecting around 6,000 people. (15.05.2019)  

Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

Over 50,000 people were evacuated from the northern city of Hanover in May 2017, so that bombs from World War II could be defused. Even 72 years after the war ended, unexploded bombs are still found across the country. (07.05.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Deutschland - Bombenfund

World War II bomb in Hamburg prompts evacuation 15.05.2019

A thousand-pound US bomb dropped during World War II has been discovered in Hamburg. Authorities ordered the evacuation of a densely-populated residential area of the city, affecting around 6,000 people.

Walther von Brauchitsch auf Akropolis Mai 1941

Greece calls on Germany to negotiate over war reparations 04.06.2019

The Greek government says it has asked Germany to enter negotiations regarding Athens' claim for reparations from the two world wars. Germany hasn't been willing to reopen talks, saying the issue was settled long ago.

Klessin - Verein zur Bergung Gefallener in Osteuropa

How volunteers near Berlin help excavate World War II mass graves 09.05.2019

World War II ended 74 years ago. But volunteers are still searching parts of Germany for the remains of the war dead. Nina Werkhäuser reports from the village of Klessin, near Berlin.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  