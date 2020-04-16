 World Press Photo Award 2020: Photos from conflict zones | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 16.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

World Press Photo Award 2020: Photos from conflict zones

Most of the nominated photos in this year's World Press Photo contest came from Syria, Algeria, Sudan and other conflict regions. From about 74,000 entries, these are the 2020 winners.

  • A woman in black with a veil has her hands in her face as another woman tries to console her (Associated Press/M. Ayene)

    World Press Photo Award 2020: Contemporary history in photos

    Grief, condensed

    The photo story winner in the category "Spot News" is the "Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Crash Site" series by Mulugeta Ayene from Ethiopia. In despair, a grieving relative of one of the crash victims crushes a handful of soil into her face at the accident site.

  • Basketball players in red watch open-mouthed as a ball goes into the basket while players in white look triumphant. (Mark Blinch, Getty Images/NBAE/M. Blinch)

    World Press Photo Award 2020: Contemporary history in photos

    Buzzer

    Like a painting: The winning picture in the category "Sport, Single Picture" was shot by Mark Blinch of Canada. Kawhi Leonard from the Toronto Raptors (squatting, center) watches his ball go into the basket. His team won at the very last second after the buzzer had already rung at the end of the game. The Raptors became the first non-US-based team to win the NBA championship.

  • A young woman looks absent-mindedly into the camera with her relatives' hands on her shoulders (Gazeta Wyborcza/Duży Format/T. Kaczor)

    World Press Photo Award 2020: Contemporary history in photos

    Return to life

    The award-winning photo in the category "Portraits, Single Image" shows Ewa, a 15-year-old Armenian girl, as she awakens from a condition called "resignation syndrome." The phenomenon mainly affects children of refugees who fall silent while waiting for asylum, become passive and stop eating. As soon as their lives improve, the children slowly come back to life.

  • A dead baby orangutan, eyes open, on a green blanket (Alain Schroeder)

    World Press Photo Award 2020: Contemporary history in photos

    Final farewell

    This baby orangutan died after animal welfare activists found it with its injured mother on a palm oil plantation. Villagers had shot and blinded the mother with air rifles. Alain Schroeder has followed the work of animal welfare activists working to help endangered primates and won the prize in the category "Nature, Single Image".

  • A young man holds a poster over his bowed head, surrounded by a crowd.(AFP/N. Asfouri)

    World Press Photo Award 2020: Contemporary history in photos

    Silent protest

    A young man holds up a poster during the protests in Hong Kong on September 11, 2019. The protesters around him sing "Glory to Hong Kong," a popular protest song that became the movement's inofficial anthem. With his photo series Nicolas Asfouri won in the category "General News, Stories."

  • Two polar bears circle two orange flags, one of them peering more closely.(The New York Times/E. Horvath)

    World Press Photo Award 2020: Contemporary history in photos

    Curious or hungry?

    Hungarian photographer Esther Horvath took this photo for the New York Times when these bears approached flags erected by Polarstern researchers. "Polar Bear and Her Cub" won the award in the category "Environment, Single Picture." The ship crew is researching the effects of climate change in the Arctic.

  • A man in a suit carries two bazookas into a room.(N. Teryoshin)

    World Press Photo Award 2020: Contemporary history in photos

    The back offices of war

    The IDEX arms fair in Abu Dhabi is a major hub for military equipment. Here, an arms dealer is locking away two bazooka shells. Russian photographer Nikita Teryoshin attended the fair and took the snapshot that won him the prize in the category "Contemporary History, Single Picture."

  • Young men shouting and gesticulating, the sea in the background and the Algerian flag. (World Press Photo Story of the Year/R. Laurendeau)

    World Press Photo Award 2020: Contemporary history in photos

    Photo Story of the Year: The Genesis of a Revolt

    For his impressive photo series, Romain Laurendeau from France followed the angry youth of Algeria. Almost three out of four people under the age of 30 in that North African country are unemployed. In February, young Algerians took to the streets in frustration in what was a liberating blow against the authorities. Laurendeau also won the prize in the category of long-term projects.

  • People in the dark, a young man in their midst, hand on his chest and speaking, lit by their phones. (Agence France-Presse/Y. Chiba)

    World Press Photo Award 2020: Contemporary history in photos

    Photo of the Year: Straight Voice

    Khartoum, Sudan. Amid one of the many protests against the dictatorship of Omar al-Bashir, a young man recites a poem, surrounded by demonstrators who aim their mobile phone flashlights at him. The jury chose Japanese photographer Yasuyoshi Chiba's work as the winner because it provides inspiration to the viewer in uncertain times. It also won the category "General News, Single Image".

    Author: Philipp Jedicke (db)


  • A woman in black with a veil has her hands in her face as another woman tries to console her (Associated Press/M. Ayene)

    World Press Photo Award 2020: Contemporary history in photos

    Grief, condensed

    The photo story winner in the category "Spot News" is the "Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Crash Site" series by Mulugeta Ayene from Ethiopia. In despair, a grieving relative of one of the crash victims crushes a handful of soil into her face at the accident site.

  • Basketball players in red watch open-mouthed as a ball goes into the basket while players in white look triumphant. (Mark Blinch, Getty Images/NBAE/M. Blinch)

    World Press Photo Award 2020: Contemporary history in photos

    Buzzer

    Like a painting: The winning picture in the category "Sport, Single Picture" was shot by Mark Blinch of Canada. Kawhi Leonard from the Toronto Raptors (squatting, center) watches his ball go into the basket. His team won at the very last second after the buzzer had already rung at the end of the game. The Raptors became the first non-US-based team to win the NBA championship.

  • A young woman looks absent-mindedly into the camera with her relatives' hands on her shoulders (Gazeta Wyborcza/Duży Format/T. Kaczor)

    World Press Photo Award 2020: Contemporary history in photos

    Return to life

    The award-winning photo in the category "Portraits, Single Image" shows Ewa, a 15-year-old Armenian girl, as she awakens from a condition called "resignation syndrome." The phenomenon mainly affects children of refugees who fall silent while waiting for asylum, become passive and stop eating. As soon as their lives improve, the children slowly come back to life.

  • A dead baby orangutan, eyes open, on a green blanket (Alain Schroeder)

    World Press Photo Award 2020: Contemporary history in photos

    Final farewell

    This baby orangutan died after animal welfare activists found it with its injured mother on a palm oil plantation. Villagers had shot and blinded the mother with air rifles. Alain Schroeder has followed the work of animal welfare activists working to help endangered primates and won the prize in the category "Nature, Single Image".

  • A young man holds a poster over his bowed head, surrounded by a crowd.(AFP/N. Asfouri)

    World Press Photo Award 2020: Contemporary history in photos

    Silent protest

    A young man holds up a poster during the protests in Hong Kong on September 11, 2019. The protesters around him sing "Glory to Hong Kong," a popular protest song that became the movement's inofficial anthem. With his photo series Nicolas Asfouri won in the category "General News, Stories."

  • Two polar bears circle two orange flags, one of them peering more closely.(The New York Times/E. Horvath)

    World Press Photo Award 2020: Contemporary history in photos

    Curious or hungry?

    Hungarian photographer Esther Horvath took this photo for the New York Times when these bears approached flags erected by Polarstern researchers. "Polar Bear and Her Cub" won the award in the category "Environment, Single Picture." The ship crew is researching the effects of climate change in the Arctic.

  • A man in a suit carries two bazookas into a room.(N. Teryoshin)

    World Press Photo Award 2020: Contemporary history in photos

    The back offices of war

    The IDEX arms fair in Abu Dhabi is a major hub for military equipment. Here, an arms dealer is locking away two bazooka shells. Russian photographer Nikita Teryoshin attended the fair and took the snapshot that won him the prize in the category "Contemporary History, Single Picture."

  • Young men shouting and gesticulating, the sea in the background and the Algerian flag. (World Press Photo Story of the Year/R. Laurendeau)

    World Press Photo Award 2020: Contemporary history in photos

    Photo Story of the Year: The Genesis of a Revolt

    For his impressive photo series, Romain Laurendeau from France followed the angry youth of Algeria. Almost three out of four people under the age of 30 in that North African country are unemployed. In February, young Algerians took to the streets in frustration in what was a liberating blow against the authorities. Laurendeau also won the prize in the category of long-term projects.

  • People in the dark, a young man in their midst, hand on his chest and speaking, lit by their phones. (Agence France-Presse/Y. Chiba)

    World Press Photo Award 2020: Contemporary history in photos

    Photo of the Year: Straight Voice

    Khartoum, Sudan. Amid one of the many protests against the dictatorship of Omar al-Bashir, a young man recites a poem, surrounded by demonstrators who aim their mobile phone flashlights at him. The jury chose Japanese photographer Yasuyoshi Chiba's work as the winner because it provides inspiration to the viewer in uncertain times. It also won the category "General News, Single Image".

    Author: Philipp Jedicke (db)


On Wednesday evening in Amsterdam, the Foundation of the World Press Photo Award announced the winners of the photo competition in eight categories and the Digital Storytelling section in three categories.

The main prize of the 63rd World Press Photo Awards went to Yasuyoshi Chiba of Japan. His photo shows a young Sudanese man surrounded by other young people illuminating him with their mobile phones. Holding his left hand in front of his chest, he appears to be declaiming something. Chiba took the photo during a power outage in Khartoum, Sudan amid protests against dictator Omar al-Bashir.

The same shot also won the Nairobi-based AFP photographer an award in the sub-category General News. "This was the only peaceful group protest I witnessed during my stay," Yasuyoshi Chiba said about the moment he took the picture. "I felt their unbroken solidarity like glowing ashes that could flare up again at any moment."

Photo stories and Digital storytelling

This year's winner of the World Press Photo Story — like the prize for the best single picture, it is endowed with cash award of €10,000 ($10,900) — is Romain Laurendeau. The French photographer documented angry Algerian youths in his photo story "Kho, the Genesis of a Revolt." This award honors outstanding reports on events or topics of journalistic importance. Other stories nominated in the categories General News, Long-Term Observation and Nature included photo series about the consequences of a plane crash in Ethiopia, the fires in Australia, the Syrian war and animal rights activists rescuing orangutans. Arms trafficking, the revolts in Hong Kong, abortion in Belarus and the ongoing fighting in Afghanistan were the subjects of additional entries.

With digital storytelling prizes being awarded for the tenth time, the winner in the Interactive category is DJ Clark, whose "Battleground PolyU" for China Daily is a 360-degree experience of the protests in Hong Kong. Users find themselves thrust into the November 2019 blockade of the Polytechnic University at a moment when the protests reached their climax. "Scenes from a Dry City" by Francois Verster and Simon Wood deals with the water shortage in Cape Town, South Africa. It took top honors as online video of the year and the "Long" subcategory. The New York Times' online video "It's Mutilation" placed first in the "Short" subcategory.

'Connecting the World to the stories that matter'

Now the world's largest photojournalism competition, the World Press Photo Award started in 1955 when a group of Dutch photographers gathered to present their work to a global audience. The group became a non-profit foundation that focuses on photographers who portray current developments worldwide. As stated on the award website, its mission is to "connect the world to the stories that matter," the core values being "accuracy, diversity and transparency."

The foundation exhibits individual pictures and photo series in travelling exhibitions and festivals, encouraging people to take a closer look and — ideally — do something about the problems. In addition to the contest, the foundation offers numerous programs designed to help "guide photo reporters, storytellers and viewers around the world through a challenging and exciting landscape" that is constantly evolving in media and technology. They include a special program for young talents, a database for African photojournalists, workshops and numerous other initiatives in various countries.

Vast number of entries

Chaired by Lekgetho Makola from South Africa, the independent jury was made up of nine women and eight men, all professionals with a wide variety of photographic backgrounds. Their task was to award works that made events or topics of journalistic importance visible over the past year.

More than 4,200 photographers from 125 countries submitted almost 74,000 photos in the 2020 contest; by the end of February, 44 photographers from 24 countries including Algeria, Ethiopia, Germany, Lithuania, Peru, Russia, South Africa, the US and Belarus had been nominated for an award.

Exhibitions cancelled due to the corona pandemic

All photos nominated for the World Press Photo Award are published in a yearbook. The award-winning photos usually go on a world tour to more than 45 countries, visited by about four million people. In Germany, the winning photos were scheduled to be showcased in Hamburg from May 8 to 31. The exhibition was called off for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the winning photos can be seen online.

DW recommends

Reporter Without Borders builds uncensored Minecraft library

Embedded in the game Minecraft, the Uncensored Library is a virtual institution for press freedom. And, by releasing it on the World Day Against Cyber Censorship, Reporters Without Borders is sending a defiant signal. (12.03.2020)  

World Press Photo Award 2020: Contemporary history in photos

Every year, the World Press Photo Award presents the current state of the world in pictures — and denounces social wrongs. Here's a selection of the winning images. (17.04.2020)  

Peter Lindbergh: Reinventing fashion photography

140 works by iconic fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh are showcased in "Untold Stories," a new exhibition in Düsseldorf. The show was curated by the photographer himself shortly before he died. (05.02.2020)  

The female face of war

Photojournalist Jonathan Alpeyrie has documented the plight of women, their struggle and survival in war and conflict zones around the world, from the Middle East and North Africa to the South Caucasus and Central Asia. (28.03.2020)  

Related content

World Press Photo-Gewinner | Saving Orangutans | Alain Schroeder

World Press Photo Award 2020: Contemporary history in photos 16.04.2020

Every year, the World Press Photo Award presents the current state of the world in pictures — and denounces social wrongs. Here's a selection of the winning images.

Crack Addicts in Rio de Janeiro

The female face of war 28.03.2020

Photojournalist Jonathan Alpeyrie has documented the plight of women, their struggle and survival in war and conflict zones around the world, from the Middle East and North Africa to the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

Fotografie Forum Frankfurt Ausstellung EXTREME. ENVIRONMENTS | Gideon Mendel

Drowning World: Gideon Mendel's images capture the depths of climate change 25.05.2018

With his decade-long "art activism" project, the celebrated London-based photographer has explored the extreme impact of climate change-related flooding on people globally. He spoke to DW on the eve of his latest show.

Advertisement

Film

Film still Die Getriebenen A woman standing next to a car, surrounded by one other woman and two reporters with camera equipment (ARD/rbb/Volker Roloff)

'The Driven Ones': Film relives Merkel's refugee crisis management

German newspaper correspondent Robin Alexander's meticulously researched account of government policies around the fall of 2015, when Angela Merkel opened the borders to refugees, is a page-turner — and now a movie.  

Books

Netflix Serie Unorthodox (Netflix/Anika Molnar)

From New York to Berlin: 'Unorthodox' adapted into Netflix series

An ultra-Orthodox Jew leaves her community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and finds freedom in Berlin. Deborah Feldman's bestselling memoir has been adapted into a series that reveals life in a secluded world.  

Music

Luis Sepulveda (picture-alliance/Pacific Press/A. Polia)

Corona pandemic: Persons in the arts among the casualties

Some celebrities have fallen ill with COVID-19. And some, like the the author Luis Sepulveda, have perished from the disease.  

Arts

Easter bunny wearing a face mask (picture-alliance/Geisler/T. Skupin)

Not just an Easter delight: bunnies, hares and rabbits in art

The Easter bunny has been deemed an essential worker by New Zealand's Premier, Jacinda Ardern. However, when not busy delivering Easter eggs, rabbits and hares are also sought-after motifs in art.  

Digital Culture

BdTD | Deutschland | Coronavirus · zu Hause bleiben (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Coronavirus: The best visualizations to understand why social distancing matters

It might be difficult for some people, especially children, to understand why we all of a sudden have to isolate. A look at some of the online content that can help explain why it's key.  