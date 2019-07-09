 World powers call for an end to deadly Libya fighting | News | DW | 16.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

World powers call for an end to deadly Libya fighting

Major global and regional powers have urged the warring groups in Libya to stop their bloody fighting, warning that the bloodshed is worsening what’s already a catastrophic humanitarian situation.

Libya has been in the midst of a violent power struggle over the past several years (AFP)

France, Britain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Italy on Tuesday called for an immediate end of hostilities in Libya. The six countries voiced "deep concern" over the violence around the capital Tripoli and warned of attempts by "terrorist groups" to take advantage of the political void in Libya. 

The six powers "call for an immediate de-escalation and halt to the current fighting, and urge the prompt return to the UN-mediated political process," a joint statement said. They urged a rapid return to the political process under the auspices of the United Nations.

Read more: What is Turkey doing in Libya?

The countries warned that the fighting "has fueled a growing humanitarian emergency," aggravating a crisis with migrants, and voiced fear that extremists would thrive in the security vacuum.

Watch video 04:26

Is Libya a Safe Place?

A humanitarian catastrophe

Libya has been in the midst of a violent power struggle over the past several years. The overthrow and killing of longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011 plunged the country into chaos, with rival militias battling for power.

Governance over the oil-rich nation has shifted between power centers from west to east.

Read more: Libya's refugees caught in the crossfire of war

But Tripoli has been the site of intense fighting since April, when General Khalifa Haftar and his Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls much of eastern and southern Libya, began their offensive on the capital, which is controlled by the internationally backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

Since then, over 1,000 people have been killed in and around Tripoli, and the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 100,000 people have fled the area.

The deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country has led to an increase in the number of people fleeing the conflict-ridden country for Europe.  Furthermore, Libya became a major conduit for African migrants and refugees fleeing to Europe.

sri/bw (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Refugees sent to Libya under EU deal face 'catastrophic' conditions

Facing the risk of exploitation, violence and torture, aid groups warn Libya is not a safe country for refugees. They argue that is reason enough for the EU not to send asylum-seekers back to the country. (15.07.2019)  

Libya's civil war: US 'undermines any hope for a successful political process'

The warring factions in Libya's stalemated conflict don't seem to be interested in a diplomatic solution. The United States could use its clout in order to trigger discussions — but it appears to be doing the opposite. (14.07.2019)  

What is Turkey doing in Libya?

Several international players, including Turkey, are involved in the ongoing civil war in Libya. Ankara supports the internationally recognized Libyan unity government. What are the interests at play here? (07.07.2019)  

Libya conflict: No end in sight to humanitarian crisis

Migrants in Tripoli are staging a hunger strike demanding better protection by the UN as the death toll rises to staggering heights. But the conflict in Tripoli shows no sign of slowing. (09.07.2019)  

Libya's refugees caught in the crossfire of war

A conflict between Libya's competing government factions has placed refugees in the middle of a bloody power struggle. A deadly airstrike on a detention camp is just the latest attack to target refugee facilities. (04.07.2019)  

Airstrike hits Libya migrant detention center

Dozens were killed in an airstrike on a center housing migrants on the outskirts of Tripoli, with many more wounded. Center officials blamed the attack on forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar, but his militants denied it. (03.07.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Residents pick up the pieces after Libya bombing  

Is Libya a Safe Place?  

Related content

Libyen Luftangriff Tajoura Detention Center bei Tripolis

Libya conflict: No end in sight to humanitarian crisis 09.07.2019

Migrants in Tripoli are staging a hunger strike demanding better protection by the UN as the death toll rises to staggering heights. But the conflict in Tripoli shows no sign of slowing.

Libyen Nationale Libysche Armee (LNA)

France admits it owned missiles found at Libyan militia base 10.07.2019

While Paris admitted that its anti-tank missiles were found at a Libyan base, it denied supplying them to strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces. French officials did not explain how the missiles reached the Libyan militia.

Libyen Tripolis nach dem Luftangriff auf das Tajoura Detention Center

Libya's civil war: US 'undermines any hope for a successful political process' 14.07.2019

The warring factions in Libya's stalemated conflict don't seem to be interested in a diplomatic solution. The United States could use its clout in order to trigger discussions — but it appears to be doing the opposite.

Advertisement