 Nuclear power: Downward trend ahead of climate summit | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 28.09.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Nuclear power: Downward trend ahead of climate summit

Ten years since the Fukushima disaster, expensive nuclear energy plants are being shut down across the world as renewable power prices plummet.

Stop sign in front of nuclear power station stacks

Due to be shuttered next year, this nuclear power plant in Biblis, Germany, is symbolic of an ailing nuclear energy industry

In the face of soaring gas prices in the UK, some incumbent conservative politicians are pushing nuclear energy as the savior. The argument goes that the energy source has low carbon emissions, and that new smaller reactors can more quickly be brought online.

Rolls-Royce stands ready to build 16 new mini-reactors in northern England, with UK business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly keen to approve the move.

But as the 2021World Nuclear Industry Status Report (WNISR) that was released today confirms, uranium-fuelled energy constitutes an ever-decreasing proportion of the energy mix.

Exorbitant costs, especially compared to renewables, is exacerbating the fall-out from Fukushima that drove countries like Germany and Belgium to phase-out the fuel by 2022 and 2025 respectively. 

"Nuclear energy's share of global gross electricity generation continues its slow but steady decline from a peak of 17.5 percent in 1996 with a share of 10.1 percent in 2020," states the report. 

The comparative cheap cost of renewables is at the core of the problem. The WNISR confirms that new renewable electricity investment was above US$300 billion (€256 billion) in 2020, which is 17 times higher than the reported global investment commitments to nuclear power.

"As climate change moves up the political agenda, nuclear power is not considered in many countries to be part of the transformation of the energy sector in order to decarbonize," said Antony Froggatt, a WNISR lead author and Deputy Director & Senior Research Fellow with the Environment and Society Programme at London-based think tank Chatham House.

Even if China — which in 2020 took over France as the 2nd highest nuclear energy producer after the US — has kept the global nuclear capacity steady, the industry is struggling to push its low-carbon bona fides and has been sidelined at the upcoming COP26 climate summit.

Infografik - Atomkraft weltweit Überblick - EN

Nuclear energy output on the decline

Excluding China, nuclear power generation last year dropped to the lowest level since 1995, while the nuclear share of France's electricity mix is at its lowest point since 1985, noted the WNISR.

China might be one bright spot for the industry; but there too, growth is slowing as renewables become cheaper and start to dominate the energy mix. Only 2 gigawatts (GW) of new nuclear energy capacity were connected to the grid in 2020 compared to 72 GW of wind power, 48 GW of photovoltaics and 13 GW of hydropower, according to the country's National Energy Administration.

This is reflected in the comparable increase in capacity, with 256GW of non-hydro electric renewable power added to the global energy supply in 2020, and around 0.4 GW of nuclear energy, stated the report.

For Froggatt, a "tipping point" has been reached in some countries whereby "the take-up of renewables is such that it's so much cheaper to build new renewables than it is to build new nuclear."  

Watch video 03:06

Germany's phase-out of nuclear power almost done

No nuclear energy renaissance

The elephant in the room is a fast-ageing fleet of nuclear reactors — the WNISR shows that the mean age now stands at about 31 years, with one in five units at or above 41 years.

"There is not enough momentum to offset looming retirements," said Jim Green, national nuclear campaigner at Friends of the Earth in Australia, the world's third largest uranium producer, when explaining how fewer new plants are being built due to cost pressures.

While the world currently has 415 nuclear reactors — up seven units compared to mid-2020, mostly due to new plants being built in China — ten plants are expected to be retired annually over the next 30 years, according to Green. He estimates that at best, four new plants could be built each year, which indicates a slow if steady decline.  

The nuclear campaigner notes that in the US, the Biden administration pledged to build no new reactors, due in part to failed projects in South Carolina and Georgia — the investor, Westinghouse Electric Co., lost billions before filing for bankruptcy in 2017. 

People in suits measure radiation levels at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant

The scene of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant disaster that helped spark a number of nuclear energy phase-outs

While the US has promised to subsidize existing plants, Antony Froggatt says the costs for reactor upkeep and maintenance is also becoming prohibitive. The lifetime cost of building and maintaining nuclear plants has risen by 33% over the last decade, while the comparable cost for solar energy infrastructure dropped by 90% in that time, and wind by 70%, according to the 2021 WNISR.

Talk of a nuclear industry renaissance built on making the fuel an essential part of decarbonization and a low carbon energy mix no longer makes economic sense, says the WNISR lead author. 

"The argument that you absolutely have to have carbon capture and storage and nuclear has significantly diminished," he said.

"Over the last five to 10 years, we have seen new opportunities in terms of renewables, in terms of electric vehicles, in terms of energy efficiency, that show us the way," Froggatt added.

'Industry on the edge of the cliff'

Nuclear also fails the decarbonization litmus test due to a lack of flexibility "to follow the demand requirements," he noted. "You need flexible power plants that can switch on and off when needed."

By contrast, nuclear plants need to run constantly, and often at full capacity — partly to repay the very high investment costs. These operating limitations also make the relative unit cost of nuclear energy much higher than renewables. And the cost differential is becoming starker.

Infografik Preise je Energieform EN

When the Hinkley Point nuclear plant project in Somerset in southern England was announced in 2010, the energy price of nuclear was around a third lower than that of offshore wind. Now that difference has been inverted, with offshore wind energy in the UK in 2020 more than one half cheaper than the proposed cost of energy produced by the Hinkley Point reactor.

Nonetheless, UK prime minister Boris Johnson said during his speech to the UN last week that "expanding nuclear" was an essential means of achieving 2030 carbon reduction targets.

For Jim Green, the economics of nuclear no longer add up. "The industry is on the edge of the cliff," he said.

  • Farmer Fabian Kathaus with his solar panels and berries

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    Harvesting electricity — and berries

    Fabian Karthaus is one of the first farmers in Germany to grow raspberries and blueberries under photovoltaic panels. His solar field near the city of Paderborn in northwestern Germany is 0.4 hectares (about 1 acre), but he would like to expand it to 10. He could then generate enough electricity for around 4,000 households — and provide more berries for supermarkets.

  • Large glass panels above growing produce

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    Glass panels instead of plastic roofs

    Up until now, many farmers have grown delicate fruits and vegetables under plastic film. But that lasts only a few years, costs money and produces a lot of plastic waste. This is one reason why ever more farmers in the Netherlands are planting under glass panels, as here in Groenleven. These protect the harvests, last for at least 30 years. And there's additional income from electricity sales.

  • A covered area in northern China where grains grow under photovoltaic panels

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    China promotes agrivoltaics

    China is massively expanding photovoltaics and has also been relying on agricultural photovoltaics (agri-PVs) for several years. This plant in the northern Chinese province of Hebei has an area of more than 10 hectares, with grain growing beneath. The solar modules are manufactured nearby. This also creates jobs and helps fight poverty.

  • Solar panel park in Qinghai, China

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    Deserts made more fertile

    Some of the largest solar parks in the world are located in the Chinese Gobi Desert, where there is plenty of space. In some places, crops are grown in the shade of the modules. This helps to stop desertification and allow soils to become arable again.

  • Agri-PV solar panels in Chile with vegetables growing beneath

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    Shade against drought

    This small solar roof in a field near Santiago in Chile is one of the first agri-PV systems in Latin America. Researchers are using broccoli and cauliflower to test how the system works best. The region is very sunny, and has been suffering from declining rainfall and increasing drought. Initial experience with solar shade in this field has been positive.

  • Mobile solar water pump in Rwanda, farmer stands in front

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    Water through solar

    This farmer in Rwanda earns her money with a mobile solar water pump. She pulls her panel to other farmers' fields and irrigates them from nearby water sources for a small fee. Across Africa, there is substantial potential for solar modules in agriculture.

  • Solar power station in Cixi, China on a lake with a fish farm underneath

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    Fish farm with solar harvest

    This novel arrangement is in eastern China, 150 kilometers south of Shanghai. On this lake, solar panels float on pontoons, and beneath that is a fish farm. The panels were positioned to make sure the fish get enough light. The 300 hectares of panels produce electricity for 100,000 households.

  • Vertical solar panels on a farm in Germany

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    An alternative perspective

    Placing solar panels vertically in a field allows them to receive light from both sides. In Germany, such structures can produce as much electricity per module as roof systems. At the same time, these "solar fences" provide wind protection and leave plenty of space for harvesting equipment.

  • Solar panels in a field with sheep in Germany

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    Freeing up land

    Cultivation of corn, wheat and sugarcane for biogas and biofuel account for about 4% of global arable land use. Generating the corresponding energy with solar modules would be much cheaper — and would only need one-tenth of the arable land currently used for that.

    Author: Gero Rueter


DW recommends

'Every euro invested in nuclear power makes the climate crisis worse'

Can nuclear energy help us meet climate goals? The editor of the World Nuclear Industry Status Report, Mycle Schneider, says no. He explains his stance to DW.  

Germany to shut controversial Gorleben nuclear waste facility

After serving for decades as a storage location for German radioactive nuclear waste, the government said it would close the Gorleben mine. Locals and environmental groups have protested against the facility for years.  

China denies radiation leak at Taishan Nuclear Power Plant

China has blamed damaged fuel rods for rising levels of radiation in its first confirmation of the incident that prompted concern over the facility's safety.  