World must prepare for potential COVID-19 pandemic says WHO

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom on Monday told countries to brace for a "potential pandemic" of COVID-19.

But Ghebreyesus said the virus could still be stopped. "This virus can be contained. Indeed there are many countries that have done exactly that," he said. He praised the efforts of China, which locked down several cities in an attempt to contain the outbreak.

He said a WHO joint mission to China had concluded that the virus there "peaked" between January 23 and February 2 "and has been declining steadily since then."

So far, the WHO has declared the virus, which has claimed more than 2,600 lives, a global health emergency, but has not yet declared a pandemic.

"For the moment we are not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus and we are not witnessing large-scale deaths," Adhanom told reporters in Geneva. However, he said that countries should be "doing everything we can to prepare for a potential pandemic.

"What we see are epidemics in different parts of the world affecting countries in different ways and requiring a tailored response," he said.

