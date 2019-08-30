World must invest $1.8 trillion to take on climate change — report

A group of influential leaders on Tuesday issued an ultimatum suggesting the planet would pay a "heavy price" unless countries immediately invest to protect against destructive climate change.

'Triple dividend'

The Global Commission on Adaptation — which boasts Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, former UN chief Ban Ki-moon and Kristalina Georgieva as part of its team — suggested in a report that an investment of $1.8 trillion (€1.6 trillion) across five key areas over the next decade would yield a return of $7.1 trillion in economic benefits.

Its 81-page report suggested urgent investment was required to pay for early warning systems, climate-resilient infrastructure and water resources, dryland agriculture and mangrove protection.

The group had been tasked with "raising the visibility of climate adaptation on the global agenda" ahead of the upcoming UN Climate Action Summit in New York on September 23.

Read more: Climate change: Energy-linked CO2 emissions hit record high in 2018

Germany commended

Germany's Adaptation Strategy and Action Plan and Climate Preparedness Portal were hailed in the report as good examples of national action "that strengthens local capacity and provides climate services in a demand-responsive way."

The German state of Hesse was also applauded for its creation of a quality "climate adapted" seal to ensure standards of "climate-fit" nursing care. The city of Kassel was praised for its heat warning hotlines — which alert elderly residents to incoming heat waves — and tips to stay cool.

Adapting to environmental threats

The report also cited examples from the Netherlands, Bangladesh and the UK that they said have helped save lives or protect valuable land.

"If we do not act now, climate change will supercharge the global gap between the haves and have-nots," said Ban.

He cited Bangladesh's response to two devastating cyclones as a good example of the way countries can adapt to environmental threats.

Following the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people in 1970 and 1991, the South Asian nation reinforced flood defenses, built shelters and trained volunteers, sharply cutting the death toll in subsequent storms.

Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India Destructive wind power This gas station in the town of Puri bore the brunt of Cyclone Fani's onslaught. Widespread devastation is expected along the cyclone's path as it heads inland. It hit the coast of Odisha state on Friday morning, bringing wind gusts of up to 205 kilometers (127 miles) per hour. The storm is the most powerful to hit the region since a deadly one in 1999 that killed thousands.

Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India Scenes of foreboding The cyclone had been expected for days and more than a million people have been moved from coastal regions in the state of Odisha to thousands of shelters. Schools and colleges in Odisha have been closed.

Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India Blown away These stalls at the road's edge stood no chance of resisting the winds brought by Cyclone Fani. Power and water have also been cut off.

Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India Abandoned to its fate More than a million people in Odisha and hundreds of thousands more people in West Bengal have been given orders to flee. Fani is expected to move northeastwards toward Bangladesh, with the homes of 100 million people in its path.

Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India Transport problems Trains between Kolkata and Odisha were canceled ahead of Cyclone Fani, leaving many passengers stranded. The storm is the biggest since a cyclone in 1999 killed 10,000 people in Odisha. Author: Timothy Jones



Climate Summit

The Commission is expected to unveil additional actions covering food security, resilience, disaster risk management, and finance at the UN Climate Summit. A social media campaign #AdaptOurWorld was also launched.

It also plans to announce the start of the "Year of Action" during an event hosted by the Dutch Government at the UN Headquarters on September 24.

The report highlights five areas where investment is needed most urgently - early warning systems, climate-resilient infrastructure and water resources, dryland agriculture and mangrove protection.

Read more: 'We cannot survive without insects'

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

kw/XX (AFP, AP, Reuters)