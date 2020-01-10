World leaders react after Iran admits downing plane by 'mistake'

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said Ukraine expected a full investigation and compensation from Iran, after Tehran said it "unintentionally" shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people board.

After mounting international pressure, Iran earlier on Saturday voiced regret over firing at the passenger plane in "error" amid heightened US tensions.

Iran had initially denied bringing down the aircraft.

'Bring justice to those responsible'

In a Facebook post, the Ukrainian leader said that the truth about the tragedy had been revealed and insisted on a "full admission of guilt."

"Iran has pleaded guilty to crashing the Ukrainian plane. But we insist on a full admission of guilt," he said.

He then made a series of demands, including compensation and full cooperation with Ukrainian investigators.

"We expect from Iran assurances of their readiness for a full and open investigation, bringing those responsible to justice, the return of the bodies of the dead, the payment of compensation, official apologies through diplomatic channels," he said.

Canada responds

Canadian President Justin Trudeau on Saturday also acknowledged Iran's admission, saying his government remained focused on closure and justice for the families of the victims, adding that Canadian investigators will continue to cooperate with Iran.

At least 63 of the victims were Canadian.

"This is a national tragedy, and all Canadians are mourning together," he said.



Ukrainian Airlines: 'These were our best guys and girls'

The president of Ukrainian International Airlines, the company that operated the doomed jet, said Saturday that he knew from the beginning the crew and plane weren't the cause of the disaster.

"We didn't doubt for a second that our crew and our plane couldn't be the cause for this horrible plane crash," said company president Yevhenii Dykhne in a statement on social media.

"These were our best guys and girls. The best."

Eleven Ukrainians, nine of them crew members, died in the crash.

