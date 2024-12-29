World leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy

12/30/2024 December 30, 2024 Carter 'embodied integrity, compassion,' Blinken says

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mourned Carter, saying he embodied during his decades of public service "integrity, compassion and a commitment to advancing the freedom, security and welfare of others."

Like many others remembering Carter's legacy, Blinken zoomed in on his role in brokering the peace deal between Egypt and Israel, describing it as a "landmark deal" which "helped forge peace between two nations that had spent decades at war."

"His efforts are an important reminder of what’s possible, especially amidst renewed conflict and suffering in the region," said Blinken, who has exhausted his last months in office attempting to broker another treaty in the Middle East region.

Blinken has visited the region nearly a dozen times since the Hamas-led terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023 triggered the ongoing war in Gaza and the related fighting in Lebanon.

His relentless attempts, alongside Egypt and Qatar, to mediate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza have yet to bear fruit.