World leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy

12/30/2024 December 30, 2024 World leaders hail Carter's legacy

French President Emmanuel Macron praised Carter, calling him an advocate for the most vulnerable who fought for peace.

"Throughout his life, Jimmy Carter has been a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace," Macron said in a post on the platform X.

"France sends its heartfelt thoughts to his family and to the American people," the French president said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also mourned the late US president, remembering his "decades of selfless public service."

Starmer said Carter's presidency will be remembered for the historic Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt.

"Motivated by his strong faith and values, President Carter redefined the post-presidency with a remarkable commitment to social justice and human rights at home and abroad," Starmer said.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi described Carter as "a symbol of humanitarian efforts and diplomacy."

"His significant role in achieving the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel will remain etched in the annals of history, and his humanitarian work exemplifies a lofty standard of love, peace, and brotherhood," Sissi said in a statement where he sent his condolences to Carter's family, the US president and the people of the United States.